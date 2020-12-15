Hailey Bieber Wore *Another* Green Vest, So Now It’s Officially A Trend

Scroll To See More Images

If I had to guess the favorite item in Hailey Bieber’s wardrobe, I would’ve gone with a Max Mara coat or a hard-to-get pair of Nikes, but apparently it’s a green vest. And not one in particular, either—any green vest will do! The star took to Instagram to show off her second vest-topped OOTD of the season, and thus, a trend was born. I saw Hailey Bieber wear a green puffer vest and gray sweats, so I bought a green puffer vest and gray sweats.

While Bieber’s stylist, Maeve Reilly, pulls together most of her iconic street style looks, we can only assume that Bieber controls her everyday loungewear ‘fits herself, although Reilly is definitely sending over some gifted goodies for her to play with. The items in question? The Bottega Veneta Vest retailing for a casual $2,600 and matching grass green Mini Jodie Leather Hobo Bag, yours for just $1,790.

Bieber and Reilly both love Bottega, so it’s no surprise Bieber wears their pieces even on low-key days. What is surprising, though, is that this is the second green vest she’s worn this season. Back in November, she posted wearing a green MM6 x The North Face vest—and now here she is again, this time in a totally different, equally good green vest! It’s the trend no one saw coming, but I’m down to get on board.

While we’re all fans of this laid-back look, there’s a pretty good chance most of us won’t be dropping over two thousand bucks on a grass-colored vest anytime soon, no matter how good Bieber makes it look. Still, her ‘fit does make the case for picking up a brightly-colored vest to layer over all the sweatsuits we bought this year, no?

Below, check out a few pieces you can shop now to get a similar look. Maybe one day, when Maeve Reilly is your personal stylist, you can get the real thing. Until then, these options are just as good.

A Green Vest

Bieber’s vest is made of shiny leather, but this Land’s End Down Winter Puffer Vest is the exact same shade of green. Oh, and it retails for just $50, on sale for $25. That beats $2,600 by a long shot.

A Gray Sweatshirt

Underneath her vest, Bieber wore a cozy gray sweatsuit, and you def don’t have to splurge to get the look. This Hanes Ecosmart Fleece Sweatshirt is just $12 and looks like a perfect match!

Some Matching Sweats

And of course, Hanes has the matching Hanes sweats. I wonder if she stole these from Justin? We love a man in gray sweatpants, but Hailey looks pretty darn good in them, too!

These White Nikes

Bieber usually shows off hard-to-find, super-clean kicks, but for this shot she posed in her well-worn Nike Air Force 1s, so you might as well snag the same pair.