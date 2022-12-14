Hailey Bieber’s Gift Guide Includes This Luxe Blanket & We Found It on Sale for Under $100

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve been circling around in a secret Santa confusion, unable to lock down the perfect gift for your chosen recipient, I have good news. Hailey Bieber has officially dropped her holiday 2022 gift guide, and before you ask, there are some affordable picks on it! If you’re shopping for the person who has everything or maybe someone you don’t know very well, you can never go wrong when picking up something cozy.

One of Hailey’s picks for this year was the ever-luxe and cozy Barefoot dreams blankets. And we’ve found them on secret sale with delivery just in time for Christmas if you celebrate. If you’ve never shopped at QVC before, you’re in luck. First-time shoppers can enter the code FREESHIP at checkout and get free shipping, no matter how many (or how little) items you’re getting. Take advantage of this deal now and you might as well start calling yourself Hailey Bieber because you’ve already got glazed donut skin down, now you just have to cozy up with this blanket the next time you watch Netflix.

This blanket comes in the perfect neutral shade with just the right color dimension to make it stand out on your couch or sofa. But the real stand-out here is the price. Brace yourselves: Typically this blanket retails for well over $100, but right now, you can get it on sale for just $67.

If you’re going for more of a Wednesday Addams vibe with your home decor, pick up the same cozy blanket in indigo and black.

If you live in a place where winter never really… winters, then pick up this lighter California-style cozy blanket that’s also on sale.