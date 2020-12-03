Kendall Jenner Gifted BFF Hailey Bieber The Most Perfect Fluffy Slippers

Scroll To See More Images

Today in cute BFF moments I didn’t see coming, two of our favorite models had a sweet lil’ gift exchange featuring 2020’s most-worn shoe: the fluffy slipper. With all the time spent at home this year (and a lot more to come in 2021), Hailey Bieber’s fluffy slippers are the perfect present to gift all of your BFFs this holiday season.

Hailey took to Instagram to reveal her latest cozy fashion must-haves, a pair of white fuzzy slippers with black spots she claims were a very thoughtful gift from her BFF, Kendall Jenner. The slippers are giving me major Cruella de Vil vibes (in a non-animal-rights-threatening way) thanks to the Dalmatian-style black and white vibes.

The band on the slippers look thick and soft, perfect for keeping your feet warm during these colder months. The peep-toe style also makes them appropro for all seasons: Pair them with your favorite warm socks in the winter like Bieber or leave your toes out to play and show off your pedi in the spring and summer.

Hailey paired the slippers with white calf-high socks, black leggings and a black sweater, aka my ideal 2020 ensemble. If anyone can make the stay-at-home outfit look chic AF, it’s Hailey Bieber.

I also need to know more about this outdoor mirror situation. Is this her backyard? Is it set up for Instagram photoshoots? The more social media lessons I can learn from Mrs. Bieber, the better.

Try as I might, I can’t seem to find the slippers Kenny gifted her BFF. Perhaps they’re an unreleased product from an upcoming Kendall + Kylie collection?? Either way, she’s proven that slippers make a great, ‘Gram-worthy gift, and I’ve found plenty of similar styles for you to shop below.

Read on for a few super-soft fuzzy slippers to buy for yourself, your mom or your married-to-a-pop-star, supermodel-BFF. Truly, these make the perfect holiday gift anyone will love.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Super Fuzzy Slippers

One look at these slippers and you know you’re in for a cozy AF day at home. Ultra fuzzy with a faux-fur cross band, these white and black patterned slippers look just like Hailey’s pair and will keep your feet nice and toast all day long.

Dalmatian Slippers

These slippers don’t have the same peep toe, but they have the exact Dalmatian-style pattern and look super soft and fuzzy. Great for padding around the house in and taking shoefies (yes, shoe selfies) in.

Furry Slide Slippers

This pair looks a bit different from Hailey’s polka-dotted slippers, but we promise, these are just as comfy. Did you see the memory foam insole?? Now that’s a shoe I could wear all day long.

Leopard Print Slippers

If the Dalmatian print isn’t calling your name, why not try this leopard print option from UGG? You know they’ll be super soft and comfy and will last you for years to come. Seriously, everyone needs a good pair of UGGs in their lives, so you might as well make them Hailey Bieber-approved.

Luxe Fuzzy Slides

If you’re looking for a more *upscale* option, these furry slides from Vince perfectly fit the bill. Made with genuine shearling, your feet will be on cloud nine in these slippers. They may not be cheap, but they are certainly worth it.