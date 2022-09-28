Hailey Bieber Just Wore This Season’s Biggest Coat Trend (Literally)

Scroll To See More Images

Hailey Bieber is the queen of trendsetting right now. Everything the model touches turns to fashion gold—or more specifically, the light pink chrome color of her ultra-popular signature manicure known as “Hailey Bieber nails”. Right when I think I know Hailey Bieber’s style like the back of my manicured hand, she steps out in something unexpected and ignites a new trend craze. So what did Mrs. Bieber do this time? She kicked off Paris Fashion Week in an incredible and unexpected fall evening look. The star of the ensemble is without a doubt Hailey Bieber’s faux fur coat. I predict that when temperatures drop, faux fur will be the coat trend to drop money on.

Hailey Bieber was pictured in the fabulous faux fur when leaving The Crillon Hotel in Paris to attend the Saint Laurent fashion week after party. In case you missed it, Hailey Bieber is an ambassador for the Saint Laurent brand and often is dressed in the designer head-to-toe for special events and occasions. A few examples of Bieber’s unbeatable Saint Laurent looks include her strapless silk dress at the 2022 Grammy Awards and her feathered robe at the 2022 Met Gala. The ensembles she wears from the designer are usually sleek and understated with an angelic vibe—a natural alignment with Hailey Bieber’s personal style. The faux fur coat look, however, was a little more daring for Bieber.

The model paired the oversized faux fur with a contrasting halter mini dress. In true Bieber-Saint Laurent fashion, the dress is a soft silk material with subtle draping around the body. Bieber played into an autumnal color scheme with tortoiseshell pointed-toe pumps which balanced out the look perfectly. For accessories, Bieber opted for the Saint Laurent black cat eye frames—a total power move considering she was wearing this look at night. If you look closely, you’ll see that Hailey Bieber ditched her signature chrome manicure for the evening and wore a classic deep red shade of nail polish instead.

The key to Hailey Bieber’s faux fur look is all about proportions. By sticking to a short dress, she was able to make the dramatic jacket appear slightly more casual and appropriate for a night out in Paris versus a snowstorm or ski trip. However, come winter, the faux fur coat will look incredible with a pair of jeans or leather pants for a daytime look or even a formal gown for the evening (noting this for winter wedding guest inspo!).

I would have been more than satisfied with Hailey Beiber’s evening look but it wasn’t the only stellar Saint Laurent ensemble she wore. Earlier in the evening, Bieber wore a light pink skirt and jacket set to the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2023 show. Between the puff sleeves, large gold buttons and cuff bracelets, the model was giving major ‘80s-inspired energy.

She paired the look with the same cat-eye shades from her evening look and a black pair of heels. I think I speak for all of us when I say, thank you Hailey Bieber for the fresh dose of fashion inspiration for our Pinterest boards.