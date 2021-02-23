According To TikTok, These $14 Hoops Look Just Like Hailey Bieber’s Favorite Pair

Scroll To See More Images

Let’s face it: Hailey Bieber’s off-duty style is always on point — whether she’s running errands with her hubby or dressed up for a night out. She’s a bona fide master of balancing ‘the high-low M.O. and serving effortlessly-cool looks that merge ’90s-inspired trends with current sartorial shifts. If you follow the trend-setter on social, you’ve likely seen Hailey Bieber sporting her favorite go-to gold hoop earrings by Jennifer Fisher — I mean, she’s rarely seen without them on. Hailey owns a few pairs of the classic hoops, but her go-to is without a doubt the Mini Jamma Hoop Earrings (oh, EmRata is also a fan, BTW). Need more proof? Just take a quick peek at her Instagram and you’ll spot her beloved gold-toned earrings in several recent posts.

These subtle earrings are undoubtedly a worthy investment piece, but at nearly $500 a pop, they’re not exactly accessible for every budget. You know how much we stan Hailey’s personal style and are always keeping tabs on what the model is sporting, so of course, we had to hunt down an affordable dupe to capture Hailey’s coveted jewelry look. It turns out TikTokers have also done some research and tracked down a pair of solid lookalikes that’ll only set you back $15 but don’t look like a cheap knockoff either (…and won’t tarnish or leave a green residue on your ear lobes as some cheap jewelry does).

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Jennifer Fisher Mini Jamma Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings

TikTok user @EmilyBerrol is one of many dupe-hunters who gave the $14 Amazon dupe by Pavoi a try, and confirms that they’re not only “cute and lightweight,” but because they’re made with high-quality 14K gold, they also didn’t turn her ears green either — phew.

Pavoi 14K Gold Hoop Earrings

Bieber-obsessed TikTok users aren’t the only fans of these affordable earring dupes either — they’ve earned a near five-star rating backed by almost 15,000 glowing reviews and are now an Amazon best-seller. “I’ve seen these earrings all over TikTok, and they’re just as amazing as everyone says they are! they’re lightweight, comfy, and super cute! 10/10 recommend,” says one happy customer.

“I wanted these because they’re a dupe for [the] earrings that Hailey Bieber wears often. They are so cute and easily dressed up or down!” confirms another owner of the chunky hoops. These versatile earrings also come in a variety of different sizes, as well as rose gold, white gold, and gold too. Well, I don’t know about you, but I just added them to my cart, so color me convinced!