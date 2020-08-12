Shop Hailey Bieber’s White-Hot Summer Crop Top For Just $40

Though the year 2020 has left me with less celebrity street style than I’d like (Anyone else miss seeing what their favorite stars wear while running errands? Just me? Cool.), the outfit selfies on Instagram are getting me through it. Most recently, Hailey Bieber’s white crop top look has brought me serious late-summer joy—and not just because the model looks hot AF. When Bieber posted the quick selfie on her stories, I knew I needed to snag the look before the season’s end, but I never dreamed it’d be as easy (and affordable) as it actually is.

Often copying a celeb’s look can get majorly pricey, and you end up having to settle for a less-expensive version of whatever they’re wearing. In the case of Hailey Bieber’s crop top, though, we can all score the exact same look for just 40 bucks from White Fox. Someone pinch me! I may never be a model who’s married to Justin Bieber, but at least I can dress like one (and without spending an entire month’s rent on one article of clothing.)

Seriously, I’ve seen so many of Hailey Bieber’s street style ensembles through the seasons, but they’re rarely as accessible as this one right here. She may typically step out in sweatsuits and oversized blazers, but this summer, Bieber is the crop top queen—and I don’t mind bowing down.

Hailey Bieber paired the White Fox crop top with a pair of itty bitty denim shorts, but you can totally style it so many ways. Wear the top with cut-offs, high-waisted jeans, paperbag trousers or even a ’90s-inspired black slip skirt. The possibilities are endless, but they all start with the same seriously cute crop top. So let’s shop it, shall we?

You can snag the model’s exact White Fox look below—along with a few other options, since this white crop top is selling out quickly. (Look at Hailey Bieber’s influence!) Whichever crop top you choose, though, you’re sure to have a seriously white-hot outfit on your hands. Use it wisely.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Easy Days Crop

Here we have the exact same White Fox crop top as worn by Hailey Bieber. It’s selling out at lightening speed, though, so if you see your size, go ahead and snag it.

2. Kendall & Kyle Tie-Front Crop Top

If you’re not lucky enough to grab the OG, this Kendall & Kyle white crop top will definitely do the trick. Plus, it’s on sale for under $20, so you might as well treat yourself!

3. For Love & Lemons Crop Top

For Love & Lemons always has the dreamiest pieces, and this white crop top is just one of several iterations similar to Hailey Bieber’s Instagram look. If you’re into the peasant sleeve style, you can’t go wrong with this pick.

4. Woven Puff Sleeve Structured Crop Top

Not into the tie-front detail but still want the look? Opt for this PrettyLittleThing structured crop top for a similar vibe. Paired with your favorite high-waisted jeans or cut-offs, it’s a hot AF outfit.

5. For Love & Lemons Effie Crop Top

Here’s another For Love & Lemons option for you that’s also sans-ties. Instead, this adorable puffy sleeve crop top features buttons on the front—a fun little detail!