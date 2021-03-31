Hailey Bieber Has Single-Handedly Made Bucket Hats Cool Again

Scroll To See More Images

My girl Hailey Bieber is always on her street style game—even her most laid-back looks are bound to start trends! Exhibit A: Hailey Bieber’s weed leaf bucket hat, the star’s standout accessory worn to lunch at the Chateau Marmont with her stylist, Maeve Reilly. While I don’t think Reilly dressed Bieber for the casual meet-up, it’s safe to say the star would only wear something she thinks is cool in front of a style queen like Reilly, so bucket hats are officially the only hats worth shopping for summer 2021.

Usually, we see Bieber in head-to-toe Bottega, but for lunch, she dressed down in denim cut-offs, an oversized navy tee and some green high-top Nikes followers of her Instagram have seen her wearing on the reg. She still brought a bougie bag—a Bottega woven pouch, natch—but her only other accessories were simple white sunnies and a white and green bucket hat.

The green, BTW, was actually a smattering of embroidered marijuana leaves. Oh, Hailey. I love you.

I don’t even smoke and I think this look is a hit. Was she trying to celebrate 4/20 a few weeks early, or did she simply like that the green matched her colorful Nikes? Either way, I’ve never wanted a bucket hat more than I do after seeing this photo.

Personally, I’m very pro-hat in the summer. Please don’t spend all your coin on trendy skincare and then not protect your face from the sun!!! Hats are the coolest protective gear in the game—and bucket hats in particular seem to be the move for the next few months. Bieber isn’t the only bucket hat fan, either. Celebs from Dua Lipa to Winnie Harlow to Kylie Jenner have all rocked the quirky look on one beachy getaway or another.

While I don’t necessarily recommend everyone going out and buying weed-themed apparel, a fun, embroidered bucket hat should definitely be on your shopping list. Especially one that serves early aughts nostalgia! I’m talking fun pastels, cute motifs and hell, maybe even a little tie-dye. I know we’re over it, but it’s summer! Time to bring it on back.

Below, read on for 10 bucket hats I’m willing to assume both Hailey Bieber and her stylist approve of.

Spring Daisy

Get those early aughts vibes with this adorable pastel bucket hat featuring a single white daisy (it comes in eight colors, BTW!).

Kangol Logo

Kangol is a known cool-girl brand that’s been doing bucket hats for ages. This classic logo cap is a timeless buy.

Blue Butterfly

I now only associate the blue butterfly emoji with Bella Hadid, so of course this is the one I want.

Reversible Floral + Stripe

I love this option from Billabong because it’s reversible. Choose from pale pink floral or beachy stripes.

Golf Dad

Do I play golf? no. Do I still want this bucket hat for some reason? Honestly, yes. Don’t make me question it.

Classic Denim

When in doubt, always go denim. This hat would look adorable with any summer dress or bikini.

Pink Tie-Dye

Tie-dye sweats? So 2020. Tie-dye bucket hats? 100% acceptable for summer 2021—encouraged, even.

Peace Signs

I’m all about banana yellow this season, so this bucket hat with pink embroidered peace signs is speaking my language.

Cotton Candy Tie-Dye

Yes, I had to give you just one more tie-dye option. This one serves major Trix yogurt vibes, am I right?

Orange Flowers

One final floral to round out our list. I love these little orange blooms!