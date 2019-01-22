We Finally Know Who Hailey Bieber’s Bridesmaids Will Be

The countdown to the biggest wedding of 2019 has begun! Justin and Hailey Bieber have picked a weekend for their public nuptials. Although the official date has not been confirmed, it will take place either February 28 or March 1 (Justin Bieber’s 25th birthday). And now, thanks to Hailey’s uncle, Billy, we know that Hailey Bieber’s bridesmaids will include Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. Talk about a power-wedding party!

While speaking with Etalk, Billy Baldwin revealed that Hailey’s best friends and supermodels, Hadid and Jenner, will be a part of the wedding. “Who’s going to be tearing up the dance floor? It’s going to be Hailey and all of her Kardashian girlfriends. Gigi [Hadid] and Kendall [Jenner] and all the rest,” Billy shared.

How exciting! (We wonder if Hadid will get a plus one? If so, Zayn Malik might be at the wedding too! The on-and-off again couple seems to be on right now!)

The leggy supermodels are very close to the bride-to-be (who is technically already legally married—she and Justin Bieber tied the knot in a small New York City courthouse on September 2018). Kylie Jenner posted this cute shot on Instagram, captioned, “2 brunettes X 2 blondes.” Every brunette needs a blonde best friend x 2, right?

We also know that Jenner and Travis Scott have already secured their save-the-date invites. After all, Justin Bieber teased his friend about wanting an invite to her vacation. Recently, Jenner instagrammed a beautiful shot of a glistening pool surrounded by palm trees with the ocean in the background captioned, “don’t ever want to leave.” (We wouldn’t either, Kylie! *immediately Googles travel deals to warm destinations.*)

Bieber replied, “Wow lucky where’s the invite to hails and i.” Fair question, Justin.

Jenner replied, “lolll you love birds can come next time.”

We would love to see you all on a friends-cation!

Love is definitely in the air and the Bieber’s wedding is sure to include many of the top young power couples of today! T-5 weeks until the big day.

The world will be watching. Because everyone knows the names Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. Well … almost everyone.