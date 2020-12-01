Hailey Bieber Stashed A Bagel In Her Bottega Clutch & I Feel So Seen

There are certain necessities one should always keep in their purse for emergencies, like gum, lip balm, a hair tie and, nowadays, an extra mask. But Hailey Bieber hid a bagel in her Bottega bag and we couldn’t be more proud of this moment. She clearly knows what’s really important to have on her at all times: carbs!

The model, recent birthday babe (she just turned 24 on November 22) and street style queen stepped out in New York City in a look that perfectly encompassed her ability to elevate a mostly-casual clothing combo with the help of a few good accessories. While many of us tend to run errands in basic black leggings, comfy sneakers and a baseball cap, Bieber, as with all of her looks, takes this simple outfit recipe to new heights.

Of course, we have to give props to her genius of a stylist, Maeve Reilly. According to a post on Reilly’s Instagram, Bieber wore Mother Denim faux leather leggings, New Balance sneakers, and a Bottega Veneta coat and clutch while out and about. While Bottega’s The Pouch is no doubt super cute—it’s one the most popular It Bags of 2020, after all—it’s really what she had stashed inside that really got my attention.

In an Instagram Story, Bieber made a poll asking her followers, “True or False: There is a toasted bagel in my bag.” An overwhelming 89 percent of followers replied that it was true, knowing that Bieber wouldn’t dare lie about something so important. First of all, the bag is definitely roomy enough to keep a delicious bagel inside, maybe even two. Secondly, she’s in Manhattan, the city famous for its delicious bagels. Unfortunately, Bieber didn’t share any info about the bagel itself beyond the fact that it was toasted. Was it plain? Everything? Did it have a schmear? I guess we’ll never know.

Personally, I’m excited about this new bread-in-a-bag trend. Perhaps it will expand to include Italian subs in Telfar totes; croissants in crossbody bags; muffins in a micro bag. Who knows? If, like me, you’re now suddenly obsessed with the idea of carrying a toasted snack in a soft clutch everywhere you go, check out the options below to steal Hailey’s exact bagel bag of choice (or a way, way more affordable version).

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Bottega Veneta The Pouch

If you were good on Black Friday and somehow able to resist emptying your bank account, now’s your chance to ruin it and splurge with your very own Bottega Veneta The Pouch. Bagel, sadly, not included.

BOKPLD Dumpling Bag

If you’re looking for a more affordable bagel-holder, this BOKPLD dumpling bag is a great choice. Plus, you’ll have more money to spend on bagels. Win-win.