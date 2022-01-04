Hailey Bieber Has Inspired Me (& Everyone Else) to Read This Book

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Hailey Bieber is my main source of inspiration for oversized blazers, true love and a good slicked-back bun/gold hoop earring combo. Whatever Hailey touches turns into a trend and it looks like she’s adding a new (literal) chapter to her effortless influence with a subtle book reco. Hailey posted a “Happy New Year” Instagram carousel filled with famous friends (Hello, Kendall!), warm cinnamon rolls, a donkey and of course, a classic bikini shot. If you were able to look past her golden hair, colorful swimsuit and trendy baseball hat, you may have noticed that Mrs. Bieber also had what is bound to be the hottest book of 2022 on her lap—The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

My guess as to why she’s reading it? It’s very likely that Hailey has found herself on BookTok (the side of TikTok where book-lovers unite) and is one of the 47M+ viewers scrolling the #thesevenhusbandsofevelynhugo hashtag. The novel has achieved delayed viral internet fame following its 2017 release date, with hundreds of TikTok users gushing over the book with tears simultaneously streaming down their faces.

BookTok has inspired my personal New Year’s resolution to spend less time on my phone and more time reading, so this novel seems like the perfect place to start. Scroll to the third slide of Hailey’s IG post to see her with it.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo tells the story of fictional Hollywood icon Evelyn Hugo. In her old age, Hugo recounts her romantic and scandalous life to an unknown reporter. Her story details the passion and failures behind her seven marriages, her strong ambition and the secrets behind love and loss.

Surprisingly, the fictional memoir feels so real that many have deep-dived on the internet to determine if Evelyn is in fact a real person. Or, at the very least, if she’s based on one. It is possible that Hailey has found a connection to her own stardom and public romance in the novel, but most readers have drawn a strong parallel to another superstar blondie—Taylor Swift.

If you are a Swiftie and anticipate some upcoming free time between album re-releases, this is a fun rabbit hole to dive down.

Take inspiration from this TikTok to grab some sticky note tabs and a pen and get ready to note the many Taylor Swift lyric/life references throughout the novel. In a few interviews, the author has said that Evelyn Hugos’ character is loosely based on Elizabeth Taylor who was married six times, but fans of the novel speculate that Taylor Jenkins Reid, the novelist, Taylor Swift, the lyricist and Elizabeth Taylor the Actress may have a few things in common besides their name.

I’ll have to wait and confirm my theories when Taylor Swift hopefully releases a tell-all memoir 40 years from now. Hey, she hinted at one in the All Too Well short film, didn’t she?!

Whether you’re getting your reading recommendations from BookTok, Reese Witherspoon’s book club or Hailey Bieber’s Instagram, you’re bound to find yourself between the pages of a great story. If The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo sounds like a book you’d like, be sure to check out these other viral female-written novels to kick off your 2022 reading list.

Crying in H Mart: A Memoir by Michelle Zauner

In this memoir, Zauner recounts her life growing up as an Asian American in Eugene, Oregon and her journey grappling with identity as she moves to the East Coast to pursue a music career.

Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney

Sally Rooney has a remarkable way of making the ordinary feel extraordinary and this novel is no exception. The story follows the lives of four young people navigating work, sex and the wildly unfair circumstances of modern life.

It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

Colleen Hoover’s beloved book from 2016 has also seen a TikTok resurgence. This romantic tear-jerker dives into what happens when a former lover threatens a new relationship that seems “too good to be true”.

Fiona and Jane by Jean Chen Ho

This highly anticipated story explores long distance female friendship, romance and an honest view of two Asian women’s experience finding themselves in big cities.

Daisy Jone & The Six: A Novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid

If you’re a music lover, this is a great book for you. The novel follows the breakup of Daisy Jones & the Six, a rock group that splits apart at the height of its career.

People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry

This book tells the story of two best friends who have one final yearly vacation to mend their broken relationship and maybe even, fall in love. It’s a beach read that you can enjoy year-round!