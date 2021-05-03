Hailey Bieber’s Gold Body Chain Makes Her Bikini Look Even Hotter

Scroll To See More Images

There are few celebs I admire more than Hailey Bieber when it comes to off-duty style. I honestly can’t think of a time when I didn’t want to copy something she’s worn—and if her Instagram feed is any indication, it looks like Bieber is ready to serve up inspo for my entire summer wardrobe, especially my beach outfits! The model just posted a pic in the most delicate gold body chain and I’m obsessed with her take on styling body jewelry for 2021.

ICYMI: It’s May, people! Summer is here and no one is more ready for warm weather than Hailey Bieber. I mean, she’s already showing off her bikini collection on the ‘gram and I’m taking detailed notes! Her most recent post featured a baby pink string bikini from TRIANGL paired with the real star of the show, a glimmering body chain by Jacquie Aiche styled with two coordinating diamond necklaces. She topped off her look with a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings and a few Y2K-inspired mini ponytails around the crown of her head. Yup, copying this look ASAP!

If the words “body chain” traumatize you, fear not. These are not the chunky waist chains of the early aughts! Bieber’s version is of a far more delicate nature, which feels much more modern and chic. It also makes the accessory more wearable in my eyes. You can style it like she did over a bikini or wear it under any number of crop tops for some added glitz. Forget other jewelry trends of the season: This summer is all about the beachy body bling.

Bieber’s chain was covered in diamonds and costs more than a few thousand bucks, so no, it’s not exactly affordable. But you can still get the look for less! I was able to source a few inexpensive options for you to buy right now if you are trying to copy her blingy bikini vibes. Each of the body chains below retail for under $15 bucks; read on to snag one for yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.