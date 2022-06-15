Hailey Bieber’s Blazer Dress Will Take You From Work To *Werk*

Scroll To See More Images

Just as the thought of coming up with yet another office-appropriate warm weather outfit was feeling impossible, Hailey Bieber saves the day with much-needed outfit inspiration. Hailey Bieber’s blazer dress is the coolest take I’ve seen on work-wear in ages‚ and you’ll want to wear it well beyond your 9-5.

Hailey Bieber is a pro at serving model-off-duty looks. Between her baggy jeans, Alo workout sets, bomber jackets and bucket hats on the beach, she’s behind every casual fashion trend. This week, however, Bieber is switching gears from model-off-duty to on-duty beauty brand founder as she launches her new business venture, Rhode Beauty. Though her path to business founder is untraditional, the model has become the latest celebrity to try and climb the corporate ladder—clearly, she’s ready to dress the part.

Beiber’s adorable blazer dress was brought out for her equivalent of an early morning meeting—a guest appearance on Good Morning America. During her appearance, Bieber discussed her philosophy around beauty saying, “As I’ve gotten older, I feel that I’ve gravitated a lot more towards less is more — less makeup, less hair, less everything and I think that’s something that I’ve embraced, and it has made me feel more beautiful than I ever have.”

It’s safe to say the same “less is more” concept applies to Hailey Bieber’s personal style. She paired her blazer dress with a matching mini skirt—this is a key element of making the blazer dress office appropriate (don’t want any slips!).

To complete the look, she wore thick lug sole loafers with white ankle socks. Pairing a chunky but flat shoe helps to balance out to proportions of the short blazer. If you wanted to make the outfit into more of an evening look, you could switch the loafers out for heels or tall-heeled boots.

Of course, Hailey Bieber has already taken it upon herself to provide an evening example of the look. Last night in New York City, Bieber rocked an oversized Saint Laurent blazer dress with sky-high black platform heels. Since this iteration of the blazer dress included a plunging v-neck and no sign of a skirt underneath, it’s best to save this outfit on your “nightlife” vision board.

Saint Laurent has been a favorite for Bieber lately. She wore the brand to the Met Gala, Vanity Fair Oscars party and the Grammy Awards this year. The French brand is known for structured minimalist designs that are the perfect pairing for Hailey Bieber’s personal style.

Per usual, Bieber kept her accessories consistent for both mini blazer looks. The model opted for tiny black sunglasses and stacked on gold jewelry. In tune with her minimalist mantra, Hailey Bieber wore her long bronde hair down and styled with effortless waves.

Now that Bieber is a businesswoman (two out of four of her Rhode Beauty products sold out upon launch), she is the official source of work-hard, play-hard fashion and beauty inspiration. Bieber’s outfit may not guarantee you raise at work, but it will get you promoted to best dressed.