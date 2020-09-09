Hailey Bieber’s Cropped Cardigan Is Proof Sweaters Can Be Sexy

Hailey Bieber is at it again with the street style, folks. Only this time, instead of sporting an oversized blazer or a chic sweatpants look (two Hailey Biebs classics!), the model opted for something a little different. Wearing a cropped black cardigan, Hailey Bieber took a quick masked walk with her hubs—and proved to us all that fall transitional sweater looks can be hot AF. After all, if anyone can make a cardigan look sexy, it’s the one and only Hailey Bieber.

Typically, when we picture transitional fall sweaters, loose knits and maybe an oversized pullover or two come to mind—but cropped cardigans have recently become seriously trendy. If you kept your eyes on social media this summer, you likely saw plenty of influencers and celebrities (and probably a few of your friends, as well) wearing cardigans as tops. It’s a cute look that allows one to don a sweater when it’s still ridiculously hot outside, and now Hailey Bieber is helping us transition the trend into fall, too.

While Bieber’s street style look isn’t particularly groundbreaking, it’s a great example of how to create the perfect pre-fall look with items probably already in your closet. Simply pair a cropped black cardigan with your favorite high-waisted jeans, white sneakers and a face mask (a must!). Voila! That’s it. That’s the outfit.

Thankfully, not only is this look easy to style, it’s also easy to shop. Hailey Bieber opted for a seriously cute black cardigan from Staple & Hue—a celeb-loved brand that’s also been spotted on Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and Sofia Richie. (Talk about powerhouses!) And while brands worn by celebrities and influencers are often ridiculously pricey, Staple & Hue is definitely a more affordable pick. Bieber’s cropped cardigan will run you just under $80—a small price to pay for a sweater that you’ll likely wear all season long.

If you’re ready to get Hailey Bieber’s look (honestly, when are you not?), you can shop her cute black cardigan and a few other cropped options below. This sexy sweater vibe is so easy to achieve no matter your budget, so go ahead and add one of these black cardigans to your wardrobe STAT. Endless transitional outfits await you.

1. Ivy Cardi

Snag Hailey Bieber’s exact black cardigan look with this cropped Staple & Hue sweater. Not only is it under $80, but this piece will help you transition seamlessly into your fall wardrobe, too.

2. Lana Cardigan

Alternatively, you could choose this slightly different (but equally sexy) cropped black cardigan from LNA. The unique button details alone make it worth adding this beauty to your cart.

3. Puff Sleeve Cardigan

Looks like the puffy sleeve trend is bringing us into fall, folks. For those who are fans of this particular silhouette, feast your eyes upon this puff sleeve cropped cardigan from 525.

4. Cropped Button-Front Cardigan

If you’re really into the classic cropped cardigan silhouette—one you can wear as a top but also paired with your favorite fall dress—this Wild Fable black cardigan is definitely an option. It’s available in sizes XS through 4X, as well!