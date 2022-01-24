Hailey Bieber’s String Bikini & Body Chain Combo Is A Look I’m Stealing This Summer

Scroll To See More Images

Well, it’s officially the time of year where I get my strongest (and basically only) dose of Vitamin D from sun-filled celebrity thirst traps and throwbacks taken in warm, far off and fabulous places. If you’re like me, you’ve probably given up on the need for self tanner at this point—it’s been months since I’ve seen my own bare shoulders or legs. But while I’ve been bundled in sweatpants and scarves, Hailey Bieber has been basking in string bikinis surrounded by tropical waters (as she should be). Get ready to turn your AC back on because a Hailey Bieber bikini pic has blessed our Instagram feeds once again.

Hailey is already known for being a street style icon who’s clad almost always in blazers and Bottega Veneta bags, but she is making sure we know she’s just as fashionable on the sand as she is in the city with her latest IG post. While a bikini often needs no accessories (hello, hot bod), Hailey clearly takes beach styling very seriously. She always pairs her swimwear with a trendy hat, body chain or two and lots of jewelry. The combination creates a curated care-free look that makes for great photos.

The best part about Hailey’s beach looks is that they seem to be waterproof. The model isn’t just reading a good book by the ocean, she’s swimming in it, too—body chain and all. Her bikini pics include quite a few action shots, from paddle boarding to snorkeling, Hailey is often also accessorizing her string bikini with a life jacket.

I know I’ll be channeling Hailey’s sense of adventure with both my beach outfits and activities this summer. While I wait for the weather to warm up, I’ll be ordering a body chain and scrolling through the rest of Mrs. Bieber’s bikini pics for inspiration.

Hailey captioned her latest beach picture with a simple rainbow emoji to match her colorful string bikini. She accessorized with a body chain, layered jewelry and a fringed Jaquemus bucket hat.

In a carousel of vacation pictures, Hailey brought some light to the middle of December with a red and maroon bikini look.

Hailey documented her adventure-filled beach vacation in September with this Instagram post. Highlights include: another red bikini moment, a tropical rainstorm, a paddle board and a green lagoon.

Hailey spent June of 2021 swimming in the salty sea in Greece—gold jewelry included.

Note to my future self: A pool float makes the best photo prop as shown here in Hailey’s photo dump.

The body chain made an appearance in May of 2021 with a bubble gum pink bikini and matching hair ties.

Hailey showed off her natural beauty with wet hair and no make up on vacation with her man Justin.

Now searching for a vest so I, too, can have a weekend that’s “equal parts dreamy and adventurous” like Mrs. Bieber.

Even though Hailey isn’t wearing layers of jewelry, she made sure to accessorize her orange bikini with cat-eye frames and a woven sun hat. Perhaps the best duo to ever exist??