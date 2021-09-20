Bella Hadid Did The Fashion Equivalent Of Third-Wheeling With Hailey & Justin Bieber This Weekend

Scroll To See More Images

Celebrities, they’re just like us! Except when they third-wheel with their incredibly famous and incredibly talented couple friends, they do so by wearing the same trendy jewelry brand within the same 24-hour timeframe. This very specific analogy isn’t some weird scenario that we came up with in a fever dream sponsored by Sunday scaries. It actually happened.

This past weekend, Bella Hadid took the metaphorical backseat of Justin and Hailey Bieber’s ride and wore the same exact jewelry brand as the power couple. The iconic trio each wore fabulously chunky and retro-looking pieces from Sterling Frasier, an accessories hub that is beloved by Hollywood and yet somehow within our budget?

In fact, if you check out the site now, you can create your very own custom choker for just $30. Use the code QUEEN to get this major savings.

The Biebers each rocked adorable choker necklaces while enjoying a night on the town and some dips in the water, according to the brand’s PR, while Bella showcased some seriously punk rock statement earrings.

Should we be taking notes that this trio of trendsetters all have the same go-to accessories brand? Yes. We’ll be writing a whole damn dissertation about it. In fact, we now have a distraction from work for the next, oh, three hours of the day?

Below, you can shop the exact style of earrings and necklaces that Miss Hadid and the Biebers all wore. Because by some miracle, they’re all still in stock.

90s Queen Choker

Hailey styled this necklace exactly how it asked to be: In a ’90s-inspired Fit. She went above and beyond to help the choker live up to its name by pairing it with an equally as retro bucket hat. It looked so good, she put it on the TL.

Feeling Dreamy Choker

You didn’t think that Mrs. Bieber would wear just one necklace while vacationing in Jamaica, did you? Oh, no. The other statement choker she rocked gives major beach vacation vibes. The pearly look is subtle and so versatile. We’ll be wearing it well into the snowy winter.

Custom Pearl Princess Necklace

Did the Biebers just make wearing pearl chokers a new goal for couples everywhere? We think so. Justin was spotted out wearing his own custom “Bieber” necklace, and proved that princesses can, in fact, be anyone.

First Kiss Earrings

Are we shocked that Bella wore the hottest pair of earrings known to man? No. But we are shocked that she posted them to her story, because now the whole world is about to cop them. Buy these red-hot heart earrings before it’s too late, bestie.