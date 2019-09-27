Um, You Can Get Hailey Bieber’s Bachelorette Dress for Under $60

Scroll To See More Images

Here comes the bride, y’all. Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are officially about to tie the knot (for a larger audience this time), and the festivities have already begun. During her wild bachelorette party, Hailey Bieber wore a dress that screams, I’m a bride, but I came to party. The white midaxi dress (That’s a mix between a midi and maxi dress, for those of you who don’t know.) looked absolutely stunning on Bieber as she partied the night away. Are any of us surprised? Luckily, the bride-to-be’s outfit isn’t even something you have to try and recreate. Her chic white Oh Polly dress isn’t the same cost as my rent—it’s under $60. Calling all future brides and/or those who just love a good white dress. Your time is now.

Hailey Bieber’s friends made sure she stood out as the ultimate bachelorette as they partied all night long. The model even paired a veil with the dress, so everyone would know she was heading to the altar. Seriously, Hailey Bieber’s bachelorette party looked wild. Penis-shaped everything abound, dancing, drinks—Hailey got the works for this celebration. Her friends do know that she’s technically already married, though, right? I guess regardless of the situation, we all deserve a bomb-ass bachelorette party like the one Bieber just had.

Even if you’re nowhere close to getting married, everyone needs a little white dress in their closet. And while it’s common for celebrities to don outfits that cost a small fortune, Hailey Bieber’s bachelorette party dress is actually extremely affordable. The Oh Polly dress only costs $55.62, so go ahead and treat yourself this weekend. When someone compliments your look (which they will), you can just say, “Thanks! Hailey Bieber has the same dress.” Recreating the exact look of a celebrity has never been easier than in this moment.