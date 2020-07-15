Hailey Baldwin Apologized for Being ‘Rude’ to a Hostess Who’s Exposing Mean Celebs on TikTok

Scroll To See More Images

Now that Hailey Bieber’s apologized for being ‘rude’ to a hostess after her TikTok video went viral, we’re eager to see what other celebrities have to say in response. The 23-year-old model was just one of many celebrities that Julia Carolan, a 23-year-old former restaurant hostess, called out for her attitude in an now-viral series of TikTok videos.

In July, Carolan began sharing TikTok videos recounting her encounters with stars who visited the restaurants where she worked—and she’s dishing out the good, the bad, and the ugly. According to Daily Mail, the college graduate worked for 10 months as a hostess at one of TAO Group’s restaurants (which includes TAO, LAVO, and Beauty & Essex, among others), and then another 10 months at Nobu Downtown while she attended school. All those restaurants are celebrity hotspots that attracted the likes of the Hadid sisters, Jenner sisters, Beyoncé, and yes, Hailey Baldwin.

Unfortunately for Justin Bieber’s wife, the hostess gave her a surprisingly low “rating” out of 10 for her multiple interactions with the model. While Baldwin’s score definitely isn’t the lowest out of the bunch (you’ll just have to keep reading to find out who was the worst), she still had a surprisingly bad rank.

“This is gonna be controversial,'” Carolan said of Baldwin in her TikTok video. ‘I’ve met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice.”

She added, “I really wanna like her, but I have to give her a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry.”

It wasn’t too long before Baldwin caught wind of the video herself. The model took to the comments section of the video to address the rating and say “sorry” to the hostess personally. “Just came across this video, and wanted to say sorry if I’ve ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude,” she wrote. “That’s not ever my intention!”

While Baldwin was kind enough to reflect and apologize, the jury’s still out when it comes to what the rest of the stars think about Carolan’s ratings. That said, not all of them are even bad! Keep on reading to see what Carolan had to say about the rest of her celebrity encounters—there may be some that surprise you.

On Kendall Jenner

Carolan encountered Kendall Jenner, 24, “all the time,” but her experience with the model and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was unfortunately “cold” for the most part.

“I did not have the best experience with [her],” Carolan remembered. “She used to come in all the time but was pretty cold toward staff. She also usually has someone speak for her and doesn’t speak directly to staff.”

Carolan added, “I’m gonna give her the benefit of the doubt and say she’s just shy?” She closed the segment with a shrug and a rating of just 4/10.

On Kylie Jenner

When you’re serving a self-professed billionaire, you’d think that the tips and treatment would be on par with their status. That was not the case with 22-year-old Kylie Jenner. According to Carolan, not even Kylie Jenner’s net worth could get in the way of the star leaving a measly tip.

“She was fine but she tipped $20 on a $500 dinner bill,” said Carolan. “Do with that information what you will.” For this, the TikToker rated Jenner a low 2/10.

On Nick Jonas

“He came in with his friends one time and he was really normal and chill,” Carolan said. “Not too much to report on this but he definitely seems like a nice guy,” she added, rating the star a solid 8/10.

On Josh Peck

This one was unexpected! The former Nickelodean star, Josh Peck, 33, would visit for lunch often with his wife Paige O’Brien, 29. Carolan says that Peck was “so friendly,” and possibly “the nicest celebrity” she’s ever met.

“I honestly think he’s the nicest celebrity I’ve ever met. He fulfilled all my childhood dreams,” she said, rating him a 10/10.

On Beyoncé

Yep. Carolan has served Queen Bey herself. Like most of us, meeting Beyoncé left Carolan feeling “the most starstruck,” she’s ever been.

“We didn’t speak too much. Her and Jay Z came in and I walked them to their table,” she remembered. “But when she left she made sure to look at me and gave me a big smile and said thank you. She’s beautiful.”

The “queen herself” unsurprisingly got a rating that broke the ranking chart itself, scoring 10,000,000 out of 10. As she does.

On Gigi Hadid & Bella Hadid

“These two are literally so nice, I cannot say enough things about them,” Carolan says of the Hadid sisters. “They’re super polite and friendly with staff, which, unfortunately, is rare for celebrities.” The TikToker gave them a favorable score of 10/10.

On Cameron Dallas

Unfortunately, influencer Cameron Dallas was not the best guest. The former Vine star behaved with plenty of entitlement when it came to scoring a table at the restaurant when Carolan worked.

“I kind of had a bad experience with him,” Carolan said. “Him and his friend called after we were closed and insisted on a table—and kind of pulled a ‘do you know who I am’ moment.”

“He was rude,” she added, rating him a 4/10.