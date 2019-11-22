Hailey Bieber Is ‘Too Tired’ To Celebrate Her Birthday But Her Squad Still Posted The Sweetest Tributes

On Nov. 22, some 23 years ago, a goddess model was born! Hailey Bieber’s 23rd birthday Instagram tributes are already rolling in to honor what’s sure to be a big day for her. The only thing is, Hailey’s just a little bit over this whole pressure to celebrate one’s birthday, and honestly, we get it. In an interview with Highsnobiety today, Hailey explained her double-edged excitement over this year’s birthday. “It’s my Jordan year,” she explained, referencing NBA icon Michael Jordan’s number throughout his career. “I’m turning 23, and I had this idea where I was going to throw a Jordan party and everyone would have to wear Jordan,” she mused. “But I’m just too tired, I don’t want to entertain people.” It’s true—no extravagant party for Hailey this year, but it’s not like she still doesn’t have plenty to celebrate.

If anything, the now 23-year-old model has had a whirlwind, rollercoaster ride of a year: She got married to Justin Bieber for a second time, signed a huge deal with Calvin Klein, and is probably fielding requests to have babies with her man on the daily. In fact, the Biebs may or may not have alluded to this yet again in his own Instagram birthday post to Hailey this afternoon. After wishing her the happiest of birthdays, he hinted that he’s expecting babies with the model by this time next year—no, uh, pressure.

“Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you life is so attractive..ps you turn me on in every way 😍😍😍😍 next season BABIES,” he wrote in his caption.

Plenty of big names flooded the comments section with their own well-wishes, even Justin’s step-mom entered the mix! Chelsea Bieber wrote, “Happy Birthday Hailey! 🥳💜,” whereas music director Alfredo Flores affectionately called Hailey by her nickname in his comment: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY HAILS 🖤”

More family members, like Justin Bieber’s Mom, and Hailey’s cousin and film director Kahlea Baldwin, dropped sweet gems of birthday love to their Instagram stories. “Birthday queen,” Kahlea wrote in a throwback photo of Hailey. Whereas Mama-in-law Pattie Mallette wrote, “HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY TO MY FAVORITE DAUGHTER EVER‼️🎉🎈”

Hailey’s crew—including her often hair stylist, Jen Atkin, and wardrobe stylist and friend Maeve Reilly—posted their own tributes to their pages. “HBD to the prettiest girl with the kindest heart and the cutest lil family. Love u HB and hope this year brings you all the blessings!! 🍰✨💫” said Atkins.

Of course, we have to save best for last: Kendall Jenner, who we might as well call family to Hailey, posted a series of heartfelt photos to her Instagram Stories in honor of her bestie’s birthday. These two have been ride-or-die for each other for the past eight years, and Kendall had plenty of photos to share of her “other half”

“Love you foreva,” she wrote in the last photo of the series. You may not be throwing a huge party this year, Hailey, but you certainly are loved! Happy 23rd to a Sagittarius queen!