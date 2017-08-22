Hailey Baldwin Tries Out for Victoria’s Secret Show Again After Being Rejected

Hailey Baldwin isn’t letting rejection get her down. A year after she was passed over for the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and forced to watch her model BFFs Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid strut their stuff from the sidelines, the 20-year-old model is getting back up and trying again.

On Monday, Baldwin was spotted in New York City attending a casting call for the lingerie brand’s 2017 show, which will reportedly take place in Shanghai, China.

En route to the audition, Baldwin kept things casual—or as close to casual as a model can get—in a sheer, ab-baring crop top, distressed FRAME skinny jeans, and lace-up stilettos. Though cameras didn’t make it inside the casting room, photographers did catch Baldwin snapping a good-luck selfie right before she walked in.

Baldwin joined fellow models Izabel Goulart, Georgia Fowler, Devon Windsor, and Jasmine Tookes, who also strutted their stuff for the casting directors.

As Baldwin superfans know, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is a big deal to her. In a 2016 interview with The Daily Mail, the model opened up about how walking in the lingerie runway extravaganza has been a lifelong dream of hers. “I want to walk in the Victoria’s Secret show. It’s every girl’s dream,” she said.

Good for Baldwin for not letting last year’s failed tryout kill her mojo—it’s pretty ballsy to put herself out there again and risk rejection. And something tells us VS might just come through for her this year.