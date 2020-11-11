Hailey Baldwin Just Unfollowed Justin Bieber’s Pastor After He Cheated on His Wife

The Hillsong Church drama continues. Hailey Baldwin unfollowed Justin Bieber’s pastor, Carl Lentz, after he cheated on his wife, Laura Lentz.

Fans noticed that Hailey unfollowed Carl a week after Hillsong Church’s global senior pastor, Brian Houston, announced in a press release on November 4 that Carl had been fired. “In terminating his tenure, we in no way want to diminish the good work he did here,” the statement read. “This action has been taken following ongoing discussions in relation to leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures. It would not be appropriate for us to go into detail about the events that led to this decision. Our focus at this time is to honor God and pastorally care for our East Coast church community as well as the Lentz family.”

After his firing, Carl, who is a Hillsong New York City co-founder, revealed in an Instagram post on November 5 that he was fired for cheating on his wife, Laura, of 17 years. The couple share three kids: daughter Ava, 17, and sons Charlie, 14, and roman, 11.

“Laura and I and our amazing children have given all that we have to serve and build this church and over the years I did not do an adequate job of protecting my own spirit, refilling my own soul and reaching out for the readily available help that is available,” Carl wrote in an Instagram post. “When you lead out of an empty place, you make choices that have real and painful consequences. I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that. This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions.”

Though Hailey no longer follows Carl, Justin still follows his former pastor. Carl, for his part, follows both Justin and Hailey. Justin was baptized by Carl and credits him for introducing him to spirituality and changing his life. “I think Justin has a really deep, mature relationship with Jesus. I don’t think my teaching or my preaching has made even remotely as big of an impact as his own desire and passion and love for Jesus,” Carl told Us Weekly in 2017. “That’s how it should work. … I think all his changes are a credit to him and him allowing God to continue to use him. Nobody gets credit for that. I don’t know anybody … he’s done this. He’s worked really hard to put himself in a position to be the best Justin he can be, and I’m proud of him and inspired by him.”