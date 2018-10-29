A Definitive Guide to Each of Hailey Baldwin’s Tattoos & Their Meanings

Hailey Baldwin currently has a total of 19 tattoos. They might be small and not always visible, but they’re there. And though she’s not on the level of her husband, Justin Bieber (who has a bear, lion and eagle on his torso), the 21-year-old model has spent her fair share of time at the tattoo shop, inking small yet sentimental marks here and there.

Ahead, we’ve provided a rundown on most of Baldwin’s tattoo collection, from the special marks for her family to the small ink in honor of famous friends, like Kendall Jenner. At this rate, Baldwin’s tattoo collection shows no signs of stopping soon, and with a hubby like Bieber, she’ll have plenty of reasons to continue inking her body. Check out her tattoos and their meanings.