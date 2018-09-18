8 Times Hailey Baldwin Gave Us Serious Style Envy

You may have noticed we have sort of a thing for Hailey Baldwin, whether that means following along with her more outré fashion choices—looking at you, $1,200 flannel shirt and windbreaker-dresses—or chronicling her beauty evolution. What can we say? The 21-year-old model and Tommy Hilfiger ambassador has a way of standing out from the crowd and getting us talking with her always-unexpected style choices—and that’s a trend that’s sure to continue as her star keeps rising.
Of course, while Baldwin’s reputation for pushing the limits of fashion makes her fun to watch, you may think you can’t actually pull off some of the combinations she regularly makes work. Well, we respectfully disagree. Some of her greatest looks are actually the simplest to copy—like her genius way of wearing PJs all day, or the fashion-forward minidresses that are actually so easy to wear with a couple well-chosen accessories.
Don’t believe us? We’ll prove it. Ahead, we picked our 8 favorite Hailey Baldwin outfits ever, and broke them down into pieces you can shop right now. We’re still working on looking as amazing as she does in a windbreaker dress, but as soon as we crack that, we’ll let you know.
Summer Whites
Hailey Baldwin was spotted last month in New York City wearing this ideal summer 'fit: a cute striped tee and super-chic wide-leg trousers with clean white sneaks to match. (You have our permission to wear white past Labor Day for this one.)
The Striped Tee
Madewell Mockneck Shirttail Tee in Stripe, $45 at Madewell
The Wide-Leg White Trouser
Odeeh Wide Leg Trousers, $281 at Farfetch
The Gold Hoops
Cinco Astrid Earrings, $64 at Cinco
All-Day PJs
We love nothing more than lazing in bed all day on a Sunday. But if we absolutely must venture out, best to do it in a chic pajama shirt with contrast piping, like Baldwin did here.
The Oversized White Shirt
The Light-Wash Jean
3x1 W4 Colette Slim Crop Colbey, $265 at 3x1
Dreamy Blue Dress
We're still high-key obsessed with this dreamy, layered baby-blue dress Baldwin wore back in 2017—she made it even cooler with chic neutral accessories.
The Blue Dress
Ganni Faulkner Maxi Dress, $250 at Ganni
The Mini Bag
The Sock Boot
Rag & Bone Ellis Stretch-Knit Sock Boots, $595 at Net-A-Porter
Collegiate Chic
There's something about an oversized cable-knit that feels so very homecoming weekend. It's basically fall in sweater form. We love how Baldwin adds some edge to the preppy vibe with those optic white boots.
The Cable-Knit Sweater
The Denim Skirt
Madewell Rigid Denim Straight Mini Skirt, $69.50 at Madewell
The White Boots
Marc Ellis Pointed Toe Ankle Boots, $191 at Farfetch
Gala Girl
Baldwin wore maybe her most elegant look yet to last fall's Hammer Museum Gala. This sleek black turtleneck, full tea-length skirt, and simple black heels are the definition of pared-down, unfussy chic.
The Sleek Black Sweater
Forever 21 Sweater-Knit Wrap Top, $15.90 at Forever 21
The Striped Midi Skirt
Valentino High-Rise Chevron-Striped Pleated Jersey Skirt, $1,490 at Matches Fashion
The Chic Black Shoe
Who What Wear Annie Satin Tassel Pointed Mules, $37.99 at Target
No Sweat
Baldwin excels at streetwear-infused outfits that may or may not actually make it to the gym (but look really cool regardless). Here, she balances a teeny crop top with '90s-style oversized camo pants, a cozy jacket, and paparazzi-blocking black shades.
The White Sports Bra
The Camo Joggers
Pam and Gela Bronze Stripe Camo Sweatpants, $265 at Shopbop
The Extreme Wayfarers
V by Vye Alter Ego Sunglasses, $13 at V by Vye
Off-White
Would you think to wear an off-shoulder, off-white shirt with easy gray joggers and sky-high blue heels out clubbing? Neither would we. But Baldwin did, and as always, the unexpected mix looks amazing on her. Take that, sea of body-con.
The Off-Shoulder Shirt
The Gray Sweats
The Blue Pumps
Little Black Dress (and Boots)
Baldwin toughens up a retro-inspired black minidress with the sleekest possible version of a combat boot, and her signature black shades. Add tights and this is you all fall.
The Printed Minidress
Rouje Gabinette Dress, $192 at Rouje
The Slim Combat Boot
The Black Shades
V by Vye Rumour Sunglasses, $13 at V by Vye
