Hailey Baldwin Says Being Compared to Selena Gomez Made Her Feel ‘Less Than’

Hailey Bieber hasn’t had it easy, especially when it comes to her husband’s ex-girlfriend’s fans. Hailey Baldwin responded to Selena Gomez comparisons after her Justin Bieber marriage, and she had a lot to say. In a recent interview on her and her husband’s Facebook Live show, Live With the Biebers, Hailey answered a question from a viewer who asked: “How do you manage being a couple with everyone feeling like they have a say in your relationship?”

Hailey explained that the comparisons have made her feel like “less of a woman.” While she she didn’t refer to Selena by her name, it’s clear that she was talking about the “Rare” singer by referencing her “passionate” and opinionated fans.

“I’ve had a really, really hard go and a really hard time with a lot of the things people say and a lot of the ways that I feel like people have made comparisons and put me in a position where they’ve made me feel like less of a woman,” Hailey said.

She continued, “It’s not easy when people have fans that are really passionate and want to express their opinion, and a lot of the time it’s a lot of children and just young people who would never understand the reality of a relationship yet cause they’re so young they haven’t experienced it yet.”

However, Hailey doesn’t have ill will toward her haters. She understands why some people may have a negative opinion of her. “When people have a lot to say or go out of their way to make people feel less than, it’s because they are going through something bad themselves,” she said.

At the end of the day, she’s cool with her relationship, and that’s all that matters. “The reality is that we wake up next to each other happy every day. All y’all haters can keep trying, but we’re chilling,” Hailey said.

