Hailey Baldwin Might Be Retiring From Runway Modeling & We Have Questions

We’re putting our detective caps on for this one. Hailey Baldwin’s retiring from modeling clue was posted and then deleted on her Instagram. The supermodel is only 22-years-old and it looks like she might be leaving her modeling career behind. Or, at least, it would seem that way.

The IMG Models client took to Instagram and write quite the enigmatic caption to one of her photos she shared with her followers. Just two days ago, Baldwin shared an old modeling pic of herself from the Zadig & Voltaire Fall/Winter 2018 show on the social media platform. While the photo is stunning, the caption left us with a ton of question. She got very harsh with herself, critiquing her runway walk and blasting, what she believes, is her poor form.

“What I do know is that ur arm truly should never wing this high when ur walking on a runway,” Baldwin wrote over the photo. “Hence why it is not, and will never be my thing again lol.” We’re always our own worst critics, but with a platform as huge and far-reaching as Baldwin’s it does get us down to see such a stunner take her self down in such a way, even if it is just a joke.

The post has since been deleted with the model’s account only showing some stunning images of photoshoots she has done in the past. Baldwin, who married singer Justin Bieber in 2018, still seems keen on continuing her modeling career. Plus at only 22-years-old, the model has a number of years ahead of her pave in the fashion industry.