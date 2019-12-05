Hailey Bieber Is Tired of Her ‘Fake Drama’ With Selena Gomez & We’re With Her

We’re with her. Hailey Bieber reacted to her Selena Gomez “drama,” and we agree that this narrative needs to end. The model, 23—who is married to Selena’s ex Justin Bieber—opened up about her rumored feud with the “Lose You to Love Me” singer, 27, in an interview with British Vogue, where she denied any beef between them.

“I think social media is a breeding ground for toxicity and people creating false drama between women and trying to put women up against each other and create these narratives that are just…toxic,” she told British Vogue in an interview published on Wednesday, Dec. 4. “I think that has to change and that has to stop.”

She continued, “I think there needs to be more people with platforms coming together and saying to each other, ‘Let’s kill the conversation, let’s kill the fake drama, let’s squash all these things, let’s move on from stuff. Let’s not give people a reason to fuel fire and create drama and being rude to each other.'”

Rumors of a feud between Hailey and Selena started in July 2018 when Hailey and Justin, 25, got engaged months after he split from Selena. (FYI, both Selena and Hailey dated Justin before 2018. They both rekindled their romances with the “Baby” singer in 2017.) Hailey and Justin tied the knot in September 2018 and had their wedding a year later.

In October, Hailey was in the news again when fans accused her of shading Selena after she posted “I’ll kill you” on her Instagram Story on the same day that Selena released her song “Lose You to Love me” (which many speculate to be about Justin.) When Selena heard of the hate at Hailey, she defended the model in an Instagram Story. “I am so grateful for the response of the song. However, I will never stand for women tearing other women down,” she said. “So please be kind to everyone.”

All in all, it seems like Hailey is right, and there’s no beef between her and Sel. The model even “liked” an Instagram post in November of the “Wolves” singer getting ready for the 2019 American Music Awards. So, in conclusion, let’s just stop pitting them against each other already.