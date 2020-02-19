Hailey Baldwin Has a Surprising Reaction to Justin Bieber’s Interview About Selena Gomez

She couldn’t be more “proud.” Hailey Baldwin’s reaction to Justin Bieber’s Selena Gomez relationship isn’t what we expected. In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the “Yummy” singer, 25, opened up about how he was “hurt” by his relationship with Selena, 27, because of how “reckless” he was when he was with her.

“I think I was just hurt from my previous relationship,” he said. “I think I still was dealing with a lot of unforgiveness and all that sort of stuff. To be honest, I don’t think I even knew what I was really struggling with at the time. I don’t think I knew I was dealing with unforgiveness.”

He continued, “Before that, in my previous relationship, I went off and just went crazy and went wild, just was being reckless. This time I took the time to really build myself and focus on me, and try to make the right decisions and all that sort of stuff. And yeah, I got better.”

A source told HollywoodLife on Tuesday, February 19, that Hailey, 23, is “proud” that her husband opened up about his past and respects how far he’s come since his “reckless” days as Selena’s boyfriend. “Justin can’t believe all the changes he has made in his life and feels so blessed that Hailey came into it when she did,” the insider said. “It has made him into a more mature person to where he is able to talk about his past with reason and acceptance.”

The source explained that both Justin and Hailey hope that Selena can forgive the “Intentions” singer for the mistakes he made in their relationship. “It is not being done just to sell music, it is actually the person he is today,” the insider said. “And Hailey really loves the person he is and is very proud that he can talk about his mistakes with his exes like Selena because she is getting the best version of him ever. Hailey and Justin aren’t going to focus on Selena specifically and that is why he never really named her but they both hope that she can forgive him after this latest reveal and finally be able to move on.”

Justin and Selena dated on and off for eight years until their final breakup in 2018. A couple months after his split from Selena, Justin reunited with Hailey, whom he dated briefly in one of his off periods from the former Disney Channel star. The Canadian singer and the model married in a court wedding in September 2018 and had a formal ceremony a year later. In his Apple Music interview, Justin revealed that he told Hailey he wasn’t sure if he was ready to commit to a relationship when they reunited, but his mind changed when he fell more in love with her.

“I said, ‘Listen, I’m still really hurt and still trying to figure out my way, and I’m not ready to make a commitment to you in a way that … I just don’t want to say something and do the opposite’. I was at the point where I’d done that in the past,” he said. “And I just was honest with her, I was like, ‘I’m not in a place to be faithful,’ and all this sort of stuff, that I wanted to be—but I just wasn’t there yet.”