Hailey Baldwin Just Got Into A Massive Feud With Taylor Swift Fans—Whew Chile

This supermodel should be enjoying her honeymoon, but instead, we’re here. Hailey Baldwin reacted to Justin Bieber mocking Taylor Swift, and she revealed that it’s really not that serious. If you’re confusion–which we totally understand, we’ll catch you up.

Last week, Taylor shared a video of herself post-LASIK eye surgery. Since she was drugged up and loopy AF–the Lover songstress began weeping over a banana. It was high-key hilarious.

However, things took a turn when Justin hopped on Instagram live with Hailey to begin reenacting the video. Normally it would seem like NBD. However, considering, Taylor and Justin’s contentious relationship it was not well-received by the Swiftiess–like at all. Since the video aired, Swifties have been in Hailey and Justin’s mentions dragging them and calling everything but a child of God.

Now, Hailey has had enough. The newlywed just reacted to it all by responding directly to one Swiftie who called her a “flop” with no career. Mrs. Bieber said, “I never knew I could make somebody so upset.. truly I’m so sorry you’re THIS upset?! Lord have mercy I hope I’m never this upset about someone I don’t know!!”

Some of y’all truly do need to log-off. If Taylor was offended, she is well-versed in defending herself. Hailey continued with two follow up tweets saying,

Listen, I think it’s awesome how passionate you are and how hard you ride for someone you’re a fan of, it’s beautiful how dedicated you are. If there’s something I did to personally hurt you or offend you I’m sorry, it’s not my intention to upset you by any means. but being angry at someone you don’t know does nothing for you. I know cause I been there.. all it’s gonna do is make you miserable. Don’t let ME of all people get you feeling that way. Trust me, I’m not worth the energy, nobody should be worth that energy!

Whew, chillay. Surely we all have bills to pay and Oreos to eat.