Hailey Baldwin Just Revealed That Trolls Made Her Question Her Marriage & We’re Shook

You have to have some reasonably thick-skin to be a celebrity–but no one deserves constant bullying, trolling and abuse. Hailey Baldwin’s reaction to Justin Bieber marriage trolls is so overwhelming. When the duo wed in a super surprise wedding in Sept. 2018–we have to admit that we were beyond shocked by it. However, like most normal people with bills and other priorities, we wished them well and minded our own business. Unfortunately, not everyone did the same.

The marriage unleashed a slew of vicious trolls attacking both the model and singer. It got so bad that Justin told people that if they didn’t like it–they should unfollow him. For her part, Hailey asked “little internet kiddos” to stop their “delusional fantasies.” Bloop! Though she tried to keep it light and sassy–the comments and trolling affected the model much more than she let on.

In a recent interview with Vogue Australia–Hailey opened up about how she’s dealing with trolls today. She said,

Nobody from the outside really knows what’s going on between us…When I had hundreds of thousands of comments bombarding me with: “He’s never going to this”, “you’re never going to that”, “you’ll be divorced by then”, you can’t help but wonder: “Does someone see something that I don’t see?”…But the only two people in a relationship are the two people in it.

In other words–people can continue to talk their big shit–but Hailey and Justin are the only ones who truly know what’s going in their marriage. One year in–Hailey says that she’s also been able to handle the scrutiny a bit better. “[It’s] easier because we’ve found a rhythm. We have more fun together, which is what should happen when you spend more time with someone you love.”

The pair will have their formal religious wedding ceremony Sept. 30 in South Carolina.