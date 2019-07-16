Hailey Baldwin Has Something To Say About Those Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Cheating Rumors

There was a time when the world believed Jelena would be an on-again-off-again thing forever. But also, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber broke up for good and the “I Don’t Care” singer began dating his then soon-to-be-wife. Hailey Baldwin reacted to the Justin and Selena cheating rumors which claim that the “Baby” singer cheated on Gomez back when they were together. In 2017, Bieber and the “Wolves” singer rekindled their romance for the ninth time. Gomez had just ended a ten-month-long relationship with The Weeknd. At the time, there were reports that Bieber had realized how much he cared for the former Disney Channel star after her health issues and kidney transplant. Fans were convinced the couple was going to last this time around, even speculating they’d be walking down the aisle in the near future. The world was shocked, however, when Bieber and Gomez split way. Even more shocking was Biebers rekindling with Baldwin and their engagement announcement that came mere weeks after reconnecting. The two tied the knot in a secret ceremony at a New York courthouse in September 2018.

But despite being a married man, Bieber’s name is still often linked with his former girlfriend, former Wizards of Waverley Place actress, Gomez. In fact, there are now rumors swirling that the reason the power couple broke up in 2017 was because Bieber was cheating. And it was recently suggested that Baldwin was the reason for the breakup.

All of this was revealed when Taylor Swift and Bieber got into a bit of a spat on Instagram. Swift is in the middle of a pretty big (pretty valid, in our op) feud with Scooter Braun. The music manager, who also happens to rep Bieber, bought Big Machine Records—Swift’s former record label—without her knowledge. So Braun now owns all of Swift’s material—records, videos, etc. The country-singer-turned-pop-star was really unhappy about the fact that someone who she claims bullied her for quite some time, now had control of all of her content. Bieber stood up for his manger and called Swift out on Instagram (which he later apologized for—sort of).

On Tumblr, there was a note that was apparently in reference to Bieber’s Instagram post, which reads: “We haven’t gotten to communicate our differences’ you cheated on her best friend and then publicly sides with the man who made revenge porn against her was she supposed to invite you over for tea???”

Swift liked the comment. And fans took this to be an inadvertent confirmation that Bieber did, in fact, cheat on Gomez. Though Swift didn’t reply, the action of liking it was enough confirmation for some. But not for Baldwin. And she’s not OK with these rumors being spread about. And that’s exactly what they are, she says—rumors.

A fan account for Bieber and Baldwin reposted a comment that the 23-year-old model left in response to the accusatory comment which claimed she cheated with Justin Bieber.

“You have every right to have your own opinion, by all means, go ahead,” Balwin wrote. “But if you’re going to pass judgment based on twitter posts that is just silly. No matter what the ‘proof’ is that someone thinks they have, I can guarantee it’s false.”