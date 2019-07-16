Hailey Baldwin Has Something To Say About Those Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Cheating Rumors

There was a time when the world believed Jelena would be an on-again-off-again thing forever. But also, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber broke up for good and the “I Don’t Care” singer began dating his then soon-to-be-wife. Hailey Baldwin reacted to the Justin and Selena cheating rumors which claim that the “Baby” singer cheated on Gomez back when they were together. In 2017, Bieber and the “Wolves” singer rekindled their romance for the ninth time. Gomez had just ended a ten-month-long relationship with The Weeknd. At the time, there were reports that Bieber had realized how much he cared for the former Disney Channel star after her health issues and kidney transplant. Fans were convinced the couple was going to last this time around, even speculating they’d be walking down the aisle in the near future. The world was shocked, however, when Bieber and Gomez split way. Even more shocking was Biebers rekindling with Baldwin and their engagement announcement that came mere weeks after reconnecting. The two tied the knot in a secret ceremony at a New York courthouse in September 2018.
But despite being a married man, Bieber’s name is still often linked with his former girlfriend, former Wizards of Waverley Place actress, Gomez. In fact, there are now rumors swirling that the reason the power couple broke up in 2017 was because Bieber was cheating. And it was recently suggested that Baldwin was the reason for the breakup.
All of this was revealed when Taylor Swift and Bieber got into a bit of a spat on Instagram. Swift is in the middle of a pretty big (pretty valid, in our op) feud with Scooter Braun. The music manager, who also happens to rep Bieber, bought Big Machine Records—Swift’s former record label—without her knowledge. So Braun now owns all of Swift’s material—records, videos, etc. The country-singer-turned-pop-star was really unhappy about the fact that someone who she claims bullied her for quite some time, now had control of all of her content. Bieber stood up for his manger and called Swift out on Instagram (which he later apologized for—sort of).
View this post on Instagram
Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..
On Tumblr, there was a note that was apparently in reference to Bieber’s Instagram post, which reads: “We haven’t gotten to communicate our differences’ you cheated on her best friend and then publicly sides with the man who made revenge porn against her was she supposed to invite you over for tea???”
Swift liked the comment. And fans took this to be an inadvertent confirmation that Bieber did, in fact, cheat on Gomez. Though Swift didn’t reply, the action of liking it was enough confirmation for some. But not for Baldwin. And she’s not OK with these rumors being spread about. And that’s exactly what they are, she says—rumors.
A fan account for Bieber and Baldwin reposted a comment that the 23-year-old model left in response to the accusatory comment which claimed she cheated with Justin Bieber.
“You have every right to have your own opinion, by all means, go ahead,” Balwin wrote. “But if you’re going to pass judgment based on twitter posts that is just silly. No matter what the ‘proof’ is that someone thinks they have, I can guarantee it’s false.”
View this post on Instagram
hailey replied to a negative comment under one of my posts and she said everything that had to be said in a sweet, mature and polite manner! always killing the haters with kindness 🙏🏼 random advice for all the people out there: stop believing everything you read online and treating random people who love to make up fake stories as legitimate news sources. so much misinformation is spread because it’s that easy to relay false info. so stop trying to make everyone look like a bad person cuz y’all just look ridiculous complaining about things that never happened. it's crazy how manipulated people are by the internet and the medias, it‘s so tiring
View this post on Instagram
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!