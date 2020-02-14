Justin Bieber Fans Think Hailey Baldwin Is Pregnant After This Clue on His New Album

It’s been less than 24 hours since Justin Bieber debuted his newest album, Changes, but fans have already flocked to Twitter to ask if Hailey Baldwin is pregnant based on a Justin Bieber baby clue. The “As Long as You Love Me” singer, 25, released his fifth album on Friday, February 14 (Valentine’s Day, no less), and, as expected, most of the songs are about his relationship (and steamy sex life) with his wife, 23.

But there’s one song that’s received more attention than others. The track, titled “All Around Me,” features a baby who coos right before the song ends. It may not mean much, but to some fans, it’s a very clear clue that a baby Bieber is on the way. “At the end of “all around me” there’s a sound of a baby 🥺 is there going to be a baby soon?” one fan wrote. Another added, “holddddd uppppp at the end of “all around me”there was a baby sound IS @justinbieber A DAD !!!!!!!” One more person wrote, “@justinbieber and @haileybieber are pregnant. That’s my guess. At the end of All Around Me, there’s a baby sound. That can only mean one thing…. Biebs is about to be a dad 💕.”

Though the couple hasn’t commented on the baby rumors, the “Yummy” singer has talked about his desire to be a father. In 2011, he told Women’s Wear Daily that he wanted to be married and start a family by the time he’s 25 or 26. (The singer turns 26 next month, sooooo we’re not too far off from that timeline.) “I want to be a young dad,” he said at the time. “By 25 or 26, I want to see myself, like, married or start looking for a family.”

Hailey also told Vogue Arabia in 2018 that she also wants to have kids, though she doesn’t picture Bieber and her starting a family “anytime soon.” “I love kids, and I can’t wait to have my own, I would say that now, that’s a closer reality,” she said at the time.

Well, that was back in 2018. And it’s now 2020. Their lives may have changed. Is a Baldwin-Bieber baby on the way?