Hailey Baldwin Flipped Off The Paparazzi While Heading To Her Wedding Chapel

Hey guys. We were just wondering if you had heard? Oh, you haven’t heard? It was our understanding that everyone had heard…about the bird. What bird, you ask? Well basically, Hailey Baldwin’s middle finger to the paparazzi during her wedding ceremony was big news. Big! News! People! Granted, she didn’t actually flash her middle finger at the paparazzi but her actions were a pretty big F U to the overzealous photographers. Paparazzi went overboard trying to get shots of Baldwin in her gown, but she literally had a moving tent escort her to the ceremony. Epic. Badass. We salute you, Hailey.

The 22-year-old later shared one of the helicopter shots on her Insta story writing, “big ole to the helicopters.” So we guess, in retrospect she did, in fact, flip off all the paparazzi. Baldwin was marrying her hubby, Justin Bieber, for the second time. The couple originally tied the knot in a small courthouse ceremony a little over a year ago in New York City. But this time, they went for a big celebration with family and friends. 154 guests gathered in South Carolina to celebrate the Baldwin-Bieber nuptials. And the second-time-around newlyweds read their vows as the sunset on the Atlantic. *Cue the blissful sighs.*

Baldwin’s whole mood RN:

While official photos from the wedding have not been shared, both Bieber and Baldwin posted a couple cute shots on their Instagrams. We love it.