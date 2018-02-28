This Uncanny Hailey Baldwin Doppelgänger Is Taking Over the Internet

As a close friend to Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin runs in the Kardashian-Jenners’ inner circle, so it was only a matter of time until the internet discovered a doppelgänger for her, too. Haley Anderson, a 24-year-old publicist from New York City, is going viral for how much she looks like the 21-year-old model.

Now, with how many celebrity doubles look-alikes are around on the internet these days, we can understand your skepticism. But aside from their near-identical first names, Anderson and Baldwin actually have several uncanny physical similarities.

Both ladies sport steely, almond-shaped eyes, straight noses, and plump, pouty lips—a physical characteristic that has become a signature in Baldwin’s modeling career. The two also have an affinity for tight, high ponytails, allowing them to show off their sharp, modelesque bone structures, as well as have similar street styles. One look at Anderson’s Instagram and you know that she has the same passion for risk-taking fashion that Baldwin has. (If only her hair was a smidge lighter.)

Of course, like all celebrity doppelgängers, Baldwin and Anderson don’t look exactly the same (contrary to the many fans who commented that they’re twins), but they look more alike than most famous doubles out there. To make your own decision on Anderson’s look-alike potential, we rounded up some of the double’s most uncanny selfies below. Take a look and decide for yourself.