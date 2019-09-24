Hailey Baldwin Just Casually Liked A Photo Of Selena Gomez On Instagram—NBD

Hailey Baldwin baby what is you doing? Hailey Baldwin liked an Instagram photo of Selena Gomez out of nowhere last night and fans don’t really know what to make of this development. Hailey married Selena’s on-and-off ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber last year, so one would assume they’re not BFFs. But hey, it’s 2019 and if Hailey wants to stan her husband’s ex then you go girl!

The photo in question was on Selena’s actual BFF Raquelle Stevens’ Instagram page. Raquelle shared an image of her, Selena, and fellow pals Ashley Cook and Courtney Lopez to promote the girls’ discussion on Raquelle’s new show, Giving Back Generation. Raquelle wrote in the caption: “So excited that Episode 1 of my latest series Giving Back Generation is out now! On this episode we talk about what giving looks like through friendship. This episode is particularly special to me as Courtney, Sel, and Ashley have been my friends all through my 20’s. We talk about what it means to support each other, forgive, and grow together. Look forward to hearing your feedback & hope it leaves you encouraged. Link in bio to download.”

Hailey is clearly very on board with the friendship message, because she straight-up liked the photo. Fans captured a screenshot of the like, and it still hasn’t disappeared, so it must have been intentional. Coming right after rumors that Justin cheated on Selena with Hailey, the casual like may be something of an olive branch.

In contrast, Hailey once followed and then unfollowed a Selena Gomez fan account. That incident was an accident—she DMed the account to apologize and explain. But there’s no question that Hailey is a real-life Selena stan. Years before her and Justin’s relationship, she used to gush on Twitter about Jelena and how “cute” Selena is.

In a recent Vogue interview Hailey admitted that internet trolls have sometimes gotten into her head about her marriage, but “the only two people in a relationship are the two people in it.”