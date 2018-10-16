Hailey Baldwin Fails Lie Detector Test About Justin Bieber with Kendall Jenner

Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner might be best friends, but that doesn’t mean they tell each other everything. The models’ friendship was put to the test on an episode of James Corden’s new series, Carpool Karaoke, where they were asked personal questions about each other—while taking a lie detector test.

Among the questions was Jenner’s opinion on Baldwin’s husband (fiancé?), Justin Bieber. “Does Justin think I’m cool?” Jenner asks, while Baldwin is strapped with a lie detector test. After a long pause, Baldwin replies, “Of course!” After the answer is revealed to be a lie, the friends scream and burst into laughter.

In the video, Baldwin also asks Jenner if she’s ever made a fake Instagram to stalk an ex. “Have you ever created a fake Instagram to look at what your ex-boyfriend is doing?” Baldwin asks Jenner. Jenner then starts laughing and replies, “You know the answer to this! Yes!” The answer is revealed to be the truth.

The final question in the video is more tame than the rest. “Do you like my hair like this? Jenner asks, with her hair in a tight, pulled-back ponytail. Baldwin answers honestly with, “Yes.”

Watch the full clip of Baldwin and Jenner’s lie detector test above.