Hailey Bieber Is Threatening to Sue a Plastic Surgeon For Claiming She Had a Nose Job

Not happy. Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber threatened to sue a TikTok plastic surgeon for a video in which he claimed that the model had a nose job and other cosmetic procedures. The Biebers sent Dr. Daniel Barrett, who goes by TikTok handle @barrettplasticsurgery, a cease and desist letter this week, claiming that the surgeon used Hailey’s “name, image and likeness” to “commercially advertise your plastic surgery practice and to spread false, uncorroborated claims that Mrs. Bieber has undergone plastic surgery,” according to documents obtained by E! News. The doctor was also accused of using “copyrighted protected lyrics” from Bieber’s 2015 song “Sorry” in his TikTok.

In the TikTok video, which was posted on May 23, Dr. Barrett shows two photos of Hailey from different years. “Pay special attention to the nose. What do you think? Well, I’ll tell you what I think. I think it’s physically impossible without getting a little bit of help from someone like myself to go from this picture to that picture,” he claims in the video, referencing the differences in the model’s nose.

Along with rhinoplasty, Barrett also believes that Hailey has undergone a skin tightening procedure, jawline contouring, genioplasty and received filler in her cheeks and lips. In their cease and desist, Hailey and Justin’s legal team wrote, “These flagrant and conscious infringements of our Clients’ rights constitute a number of violations including, without limitation: misappropriation of name, likeness, image and persona for commercial purposes, misrepresentation, defamation, slander, false light, violation of rights of publicity, copyright infringement, trademark and service mark infringement, unfair competition, dilution, and interference with our Clients’ contractual obligations to third parties.”

The Biebers warn Barnett that he’s subject to “statutory damages for each willful infringement” and demand that he issues a public statement retracting his claims about Hailey and remove all posts containing unauthorized reference or materials belonging to the A-list couple.

However, Barnett stands by his claims. In a statement to E! News, the doctor said: “The purpose of my TikTok account is to increase the transparency of plastic surgery and to educate people about plastic surgery. The purpose of the video was not to disparage Hailey Bieber in any way, the purpose of my video was to share my opinion about the procedures that I believed she may have had done based on photos alone. This is at the request of many of my viewers who follow me for this type of information and for my opinion.”

The doctor’s video also comes after the model claimed that she’s never had plastic surgery after fans started to post photos of how different she looks between the ages of 13 and 23. “Stop using pics that are edited by makeup artists!” she wrote on her social media in May. “This photo on the right is NOT what I look like… I’ve never touched my face so If you’re gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn’t edited so crazy.”