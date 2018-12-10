Hailey Baldwin Confesses to Snooping on Justin Bieber’s Phone

No relationship is perfect, and that includes Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s. Despite their dream engagement and even more dream-like engagement ring, the couple has their issues, as evidenced by Baldwin’s recent episode of Carpool Karaoke with Kendall Jenner.

In the episode, Baldwin and Jenner ask each other questions about their friendship and relationships while attached to a lie detector. One of the questions that Jenner asks her best friend is if she’s “ever snooped on a boyfriend’s phone.” Baldwin’s answer? An immediate “Yes, I have.”

After a professional determined that Baldwin’s answer was true, Jenner then asks her if she’s ever snooped on her phone. The answer? Another immediate, “Yes, I have.” And though Baldwin doesn’t specify which boyfriend she’s snooped on (the model has also famously dated Shawn Mendes), we’re not ruling out Bieber. If she’s comfortable enough to snoop on her best friend Jenner’s phone, she’s likely looked in her husband’s DMs every now and then.

The episode continues with Miley Cyrus joining the models on their ride. After singing Cyrus’s song “Party in the U.S.A” together, Cyrus confesses to being “evil” to Baldwin as a kid. She explained that she and Baldwin’s older sister, Alaia Baldwin, would often lock her out of their room if they were playing together. “I would be evil to her,” Cyrus said. “She would try to play with us, like me and Alaia, and then we would lock her out of the room and be evil.”

But Cyrus doesn’t look back at the time in regret. She explained that her “evil” ways were preparing Baldwin for the trolls that come with fame. “I had to. It made you who you are, you know? It made you stronger,” Cyrus said.. “Now you can always take like … the trolls and shit. ‘Cause I was such a troll.”

Baldwin agreed with Cyrus, calling her the “biggest troll” of her life. “Miley was the biggest troll to me,” Baldwin said. “She prepared me for this industry!”

The full episode of Baldwin and Jenner’s Carpool Karaoke is available via the Apple TV app.