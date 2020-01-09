Hailey Baldwin Claps Back at Twitter Users Trolling Justin Bieber’s Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Mrs. Bieber is not here to play. Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber’s Lyme disease defense strategy is to not let the haters win, killing their pettiness with something even stronger than kindness: Knowledge! After her husband revealed his struggles with Lyme disease and chronic mono on Wednesday, Jan. 8, Hailey, 23, took on the role of educator for the pesky Twitter masses. She urged those criticizing Justin, 25, to do their “research” before minimizing his experience.

“For those who are trying to downplay the severity of Lyme disease,” the model wrote on Twitter, “please do your research and listen to the stories of people who have suffered with it for years. Making fun of and belittling a disease you don’t understand is never the way, all it takes is educating yourself.”

These comments preceded her gracious reaction to models Bella and Gigi Hadid, along with their mother, Yolanda Hadid, for their support in terms of Lyme disease awareness. The Hadid family lives with the disease themselves, with mom Yolanda having written a whole memoir on the matter back in 2017: Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme disease.

Hailey tweeted to thank the family for their knowledge and “information” at this time:

“I wanna say a huge thank you to @YolandaHadid and @bellahadid and @GiGiHadid for bringing me so much clarity and information on Lyme disease and for helping answer my questions about course of action, symptoms etc,” she wrote. “Love you 3 amazing women!”

Gigi initially responded with another supportive comment: “Our pleasure ❤️❤️❤️ wishing the fastest possible recovery 🙏x,” but has since deleted the tweet, possibly due to her Taylor Swift feud. But what does Tay have to do with this? Well, we all know that she’s best friends with Selena, and unfortunately for models Gigi and Hailey, Selenators in the replies have been weighing their sympathies with criticism over the fact that their fans terrorized Selena during her battle with lupus in the past.

To take a nod from Hailey’s clap back: Nobody deserves to be made “fun of” over their health status. Hopefully, everyone can lead with kindness soon, despite these ongoing feuds.