Justin’s Past Drug Use Was ‘Extremely Difficult’ For Hailey After Her Family’s ‘Addiction’ Issues

During their three years of marriage, the Biebers have already faced multiple hurdles as a couple—and among them was Hailey Baldwin’s reaction to Justin Bieber’s drug use. While the singer is now sober, his past struggles with substances created an “extremely difficult” period in his marriage with the model.

Hailey, 24, married Justin, 27, in September 2018 after getting back together earlier that year (the pair previously dated on and off starting in 2015 before tying the knot). Reflecting on their marriage, the Calvin Klein model revealed on the November 10, 2021, episode of the “Victoria’s Secret Voices” podcast that the “Peaches” singer’s struggles with addiction once brought up “dark” feelings for her given her own family’s history with substance abuse, per Us Weekly.

“There’s a lot of addiction that runs in my family, not even just my dad, but a lot of other people on that side of my family struggle with a lot of different things,” Hailey explained on the podcast, before going on to note that she still “always appreciated” that her father, Stephen Baldwin, was “really open” about his reasons for being sober. “He was always extremely open about why being sober worked for him and why we needed to be sober and what alcoholic behavior looks like, and why that comes out,” Hailey added.

While the model admits she was “never somebody who struggled with any substances,” her experience came from witnessing her own family members deal with these issues. “I was so aware of it because of my dad,” she continued. “He had a really big issue with cocaine and I was, like, I’m never trying it because I was so scared that if I tried it one time it might lead into something else.”

When her husband began to struggle with addiction, the model was prepared to offer support—but that doesn’t mean it was always easy. Hailey noted that this was “a part of” a “lot of stuff” that the couple decided to work on when they first got married. “Looking back on times of drug use and being in some dark spaces and having to kind of go back there was extremely difficult,” she said on the podcast. Still, she did what she could to be there for Justin. “Being like, ‘Hey, where are you at with this?’ I’ve had times where I would get nervous [asking] ‘Are you okay to do this? Because you did have a time in your life where it was not okay for you and it was a dark time for you,’” Hailey recalled of her interactions with Justin. “But he has very good self-awareness when it comes to that and is very open about it and that’s all I can really ask for.”