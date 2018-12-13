Hailey Baldwin Looks So Much Like Justin Bieber with Her New Bob Haircut

They say married couples start to look like each other over time, but we didn’t expect Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s transformation to happen this fast. The 22-year-old model took to her Instagram on Wednesday to show off her new haircut: a cool chin-length bob. If you’re wondering: Why does this haircut look so familiar? Well, it’s because Baldwin’s husband, Bieber, had the same exact cut a couple months ago.

Baldwin’s Instagram featured her against her bed in a graphic T-shirt, with hearts over her eyes. Her bob, which fell right below her chin, was parted down the middle and styled subtle ways. “Chopped,” she wrote in the caption. If we didn’t know any better, we would believe the picture was of Bieber. The haircut, the chain necklace, the loose-fitting T-shirt with a random picture of scenery. It’s the definition of Bieber’s aesthetic from a couple months ago—before he cut his shoulder-grazing bob into a buzzcut and stopped sharing the haircut with every other celebrity in Hollywood.

And though Bieber’s bob is no more, it looks like Baldwin is bringing back the haircut for the both of them. Baldwin and Bieber wed in a courthouse in September, two months after becoming engaged. But is a traditional wedding ceremony still happening? According to Baldwin’s best friend, Justine Skye, the answer is yes. In October, Skye told StyleCaster about her happiness for Baldwin. And though she didn’t spill any details about the wedding, her words suggest that Bieber and Baldwin aren’t done with their nuptials just yet. I don’t think Hailey would want me spoiling any surprises for anyone. But I’m definitely so happy for her. She’s extremely happy,” Skye said.

Could Baldwin’s bob be for her wedding? We’ll have to wait and see.