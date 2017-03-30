Hailey Baldwin Dancing to Britney Spears on Instagram Is the Best

Move over, Britney! Hailey Baldwin danced to Britney Spears in a new video on Instagram, and it’s actually super mesmerizing. Baldwin and her hairstylist, Florido, threw down to “…Baby One More Time,” and they’re weirdly good at emulating Brit-Brit and a backup dancer.

Don’t worry, though: Baldwin has no plans of taking this show on the road. “lol not the first time me and @florido have done Britney #HardDayAtWork ? BY THE WAY WE’RE FULLY JOKING AROUND,” she wrote. Don’t get it twisted, y’all: They were FULLY JOKING AROUND. They’re not SERIOUS. Britney choreography is not something to do SERIOUSLY. Especially not on Instagram.

As one STYLECASTER staffer pointed out this morning, Baldwin is also a budding actress. She did a little Buffalo ’66 for the camera, and though we’d say she’s still working on her acting skillz, she does have quite a few Baldwins in her fam that can definitely act.

So—modeling, dancing, acting; is there anything Baldwin can’t do? Also, how many times did she and her hairstylist have to practice this to get it right? Asking the big questions on a Thursday over here.