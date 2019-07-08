Hailey Baldwin Just Posted An Extremely Gushy Tribute To Justin Bieber & It’s So Sweet

There’s no drama over here. Hailey Baldwin’s engagement anniversary tribute to Justin Bieber is so sweet. The newlyweds have been embroiled in a bit of a scandal lately. Last week after jumping to his manager Scooter Braun’s defense, Justin found himself amid a feud with Taylor Swift. Also, the release of his latest single, “Don’t Check On Me” seemed to allude to his ex-flame, Selena Gomez.

Now it looks like Hailey is ready to quiet all of that noise. All is good in the Baldwin /Bieber household. The model posted the most beautiful tribute to her singer hubby on the first anniversary of their engagement. If you recall, one year ago, Biebs proposed to his wife in front of a large crowd of people in the Bahamas.

She posted a photo of the pair lounging in the desert. In the picture, the “Sorry” singer is looking off to the side while Hailey’s head rests on his shoulder. In the caption underneath the pic, she wrote,

1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more.. life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever. Here’s to learning and growing together.

Honestly, this is super adorable.

Despite any outside drama–since they’ve gotten together, Hailey and Justin have remained very close and they’ve always upheld their marriage before anything else. They’ve also been quick to defend each other on social media.

Here’s to wishing these two a lifetime of happiness.