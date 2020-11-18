Hailey Baldwin Responds to ‘Popular Belief’ She Dated Justin Bieber Right After Selena Gomez

Given the inaccuracies of their relationship timeline, Hailey Baldwin responded to rumors she dated Justin Bieber while he was still with Selena Gomez.

In an episode on Ashley Graham’s podcast, “Pretty big Deal,” on Tuesday, November 17, Hailey confirmed that Justin had been single “for a while” before the two got back together in the summer of 2018. “People don’t know, too, we had been talking for a while before we got back together,” Hailey said. Contrary to popular belief, he had been single for a while and I had been single and we were kind of just trying to figure life out.”

It’s unclear when Justin and Hailey started talking again, but here’s what fans know about their timeline: Hailey met Justin in 2009 at a fan event. The two responded to relationship rumors in December 2014 before confirming they were together in an Instagram post in January 2016. By August 2016, the two had split. From November 2017 to March 2018, Justin rekindled his relationship with Selena, whom he dated on and off since 2010. After his split from Selena, Justin got back together with Hailey in June 2018. The two confirmed in an interview with Vogue in February 2019 that they rekindled their relationship at a church conference in Miami.

“The common denominator, I promise you, is always church,” Hailey told Vogue at the time. “By then we were past the drama. I just gave him a hug. By the end of the conference, he was like, ‘We’re not going to be friends.’ I was like, ‘We’re not?'”

The two got engaged in July 2018 and married two months later in September 2018. In episode on her and her husband’s Facebook Watch show, Live With the Biebers, in May 2020, Hailey opened up about feeling “less than” from fans comparing her to Selena.“I’ve had a really, really hard go and a really hard time with a lot of the things people say and a lot of the ways that I feel like people have made comparisons and put me in a position where they’ve made me feel like less of a woman,” Hailey said at the time.

She continued, “It’s not easy when people have fans that are really passionate and want to express their opinion, and a lot of the time it’s a lot of children and just young people who would never understand the reality of a relationship yet cause they’re so young they haven’t experienced it yet.”