Fans Think Hailey Baldwin Copied Selena Gomez’s Instagram After This Justin Bieber Post

Fans seem convinced that Hailey Baldwin copied Selena Gomez’s Instagram after Justin Bieber‘s rant on social media. Let’s unpack this. Three days ago, Gomez posted a selfie out in the sun. Her long black hair was out, she was rocking a cross necklace, minimal makeup and a white T-shirt. Pretty simple. There was no caption—just the “Wolves” singer looking as flawless as ever. THEN. Two days ago (so one day after Gomez’s selfie appeared on Instagram), Baldwin shared a selfie. Now first of all, selfies are not Gomez’s thing. She didn’t invent them. And technically Baldwin’s was a mirror selfie with flash, so very different. Still, Selena Gomez fans somewhat attacked the 22-year-old model for copying Gomez’s post. In Baldwin’s selfie, she was also wearing white, so users jumped on with claims that she was trying to imitate Gomez.

One Gomez fan commented on Baldwin’s photo writing, “Selena just posted a selfie of herself wearing a white vest! And you also took a selfie wearing a … 😑 Are you still copying Sel or … ?” Another user agreed, adding on, “Well said!! I thought the same thing! I don’t get it :/” A third and fourth person jumped on the band wagon writing, “This is so true!” and “…… hmmm right.” Uhh. OK…the last time we checked, anyone is allowed to wear white. But still, we (kind of?) get it.

A few people did step in to say these posts probably have nothing to do with one another. “So Selena’s the only person in the world that can post a picture wearing white?” someone asked. Another was so over it writing, “PLEASE go find yourself a life!”

Fans are particularly on edge after Justin Bieber took to Instagram to state his love for both Baldwin and Gomez. This was just two weeks ago. On March 26, an Instagram user accused him of not loving Baldwin as much as his ex-girlfriend and that he would eventually return to Gomez. Bieber clapped back writing, “You’re immature. The fact that you have an account dedicated to dissing my wife and I is absolutely absurd. Why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back and my ex? Anyone who believes this is mean spirited or 10 years old or younger because a logical person doesn’t talk or think this way. You should be ashamed of yourself, really. I absolutely loved and love Selena. She will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heels in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me, period.”

The “Sorry” singer didn’t stop there. “The fact that you want to spend your day dedicating yourself to hate says a lot about you, and if this was some sick ploy to get my attention [sic] are wrong on so many levels,” he continued. “I’ve seen multiple people say things like this and will never respond again to a message like this because I don’t like to give my energy, but this is a reply to all immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages like ‘He always goes back to Selena’ or ‘Selena is better for him.’ YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE and what’s good for me!!”

Damn. Way to set them straight, Justin! We think there’s room for both Selena and Hailey in this world, regardless of who posts a selfie first.