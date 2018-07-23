Hailey Baldwin’s Famous Friends Who Could Be Bridesmaids at Her Wedding

Now that we’re over the initial shock of Hailey Baldwin’s engagement to Justin Bieber, it’s time to get down to business: What will their wedding be like? With a roster of celebrity friends and hordes of pop-star-made money, Baldwin and Bieber’s nuptials is sure to be one for the books. And though we’re excited to see what cake Baldwin will smash into her fiancé’s face or the designer dress that she will walk down the aisle in, let’s be real: We can’t wait to find out which A-listers will be in their wedding party.
With model besties like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid and famous cousins, such as Ireland Baldwin, Badwin is well connected (she is a Baldwin, after all) and we’re sure that her wedding will reflect that. (Think Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, except substitute the Suits cast with the Kardashian-Jenners.) Ahead, we predict which famous friends will walk down the aisle with the bride-to-be as her bridesmaids.
Alaia Baldwin
Given that Hailey was the maid of honor at her older sister Alaia Baldwin's wedding last September, it should come as no surprise that the model chose her big sis as one of her bridesmaids. Hailey's aunt, Kim Basinger, revealed the big news in an interview with Us Weekly. No word yet on whether Alaia will be Hailey's maid of honor too, but we're betting on it happening.
Chances: Confirmed
Ireland Baldwin
Hailey's bridal party wouldn't be complete without her equally famous model cousin (and daughter of Alec Baldwin), Ireland Baldwin. Along with Alaia, Kim Basinger (Alaia's mom and Hailey's aunt) confirmed that Ireland is a bridesmaid. “Alaia and Ireland, they’re in the wedding. So believe me, I just—it’s cool! I think it’s sweet. It’s a very sweet thing. Happiness.... We’re living in some really dire times right now," Basinger told Us Weekly.
Chances: Confirmed
Kendall Jenner
So far, only Alaia and Ireland are confirmed as bridesmaids, but if we were to predict which of Hailey's non-relative friends will appear in her bridal party, Kendall Jenner is at the top of that list. Believe it or not, Kendall was actually good friends with Hailey's cousin Ireland, and Hailey was good friends with Kendall's sister Kylie before the two connected and became the powerhouse friendship we know today.
“She was actually best friends with Kylie, and I was good friends with her cousin Ireland” Kendall told Elle. “Hailey lived in New York, and whenever we were there, we would hang out with her.”
Since they became friends, the two models have become inseparable, as seen by their many drunk (and sober) Instagrams, as well as their many friendship tattoos, including Hailey's "pray" tattoo designed by her friend. Safe to say, Kendall will walk down the aisle with her bestie.
Chances: Highly likely
Bella Hadid
It's unclear how Hailey met the Hadid sisters (considering they run in the same modeling circle, though, that's likely how it happened), but what is clear is that Hailey is best friends with them. And though Hailey is close with both sisters, it's clear that she and Bella have a special bond, as seen by their many Instagrams together and Hailey's affectionate nickname for her friend, "Bellz." We hope both Hadids will be in Hailey's bridal party, but if we were to predict one, it would be Bella.
Chances: Highly likely
Justine Skye
Hailey, Bella, Kendall and Justine are somewhat of a power quartet. Judging from their many vacations together (including one bikini-filled trip to an unnamed tropical location last summer), the four are inseparable. And given that Hailey is extremely close with Justine (her extra fangirling when the singer released her album, Ultraviolet, in October is enough evidence of their friendship), we will safely assume that Justine will be in Hailey's bridal party.
Chances: Highly likely
Joan Smalls
If you scroll to the beginning of Hailey's Instagram, you'll know that she and Joan Smalls go way back. The two have done numerous modeling jobs together, including a Tommy Hilfiger fashion show in 2018 and a Karl Lagerfeld campaign in 2016, so they've had a lot of time to get to know each other. Hailey also called Joan one of her besties when the older model celebrated her 30th birthday in July, so we doubt that she would be snubbed as a bridesmaid.
Chances: Highly likely
Kylie Jenner
Believe it or not, but Hailey was actually best friends with Kylie before she met Kendall. In an interview with Elle, Kendall revealed that Kylie accused her of "stealing" Hailey from her when the two became friends as hustling models in New York City.
“From then on, she was my homie,” she said. “At first, Kylie was mad; I had to bring them back together and be like, ‘No, it’s okay, guys.’ But it’s all good; that’s our love story," Kendall said.
And though Kylie isn't on Hailey's Instagram as much as she was a few years ago (Kendall has sort of taken the Jenner slot in their friendship), we still think they have a special bond and wouldn't be surprised if we saw Kylie accompanying Hailey down the aisle.
Chances: Likely
Gigi Hadid
Hailey is best friends with both Hadid sisters, and though she might have a closer relationship with Bella (as her Instagrams suggest), we doubt that she would snub Gigi from her bridal party. It's more than likely that Bella will be a bridesmaid, and if you invite one Hadid sister, how could you not invite the other? Count Gigi in as a bridesmaid.
Chances: Likely
Emily Ratajkowski
Though not BFFs by any means, Emily Ratajkowski has made appearances on Hailey's Instagram many times, from work parties to girls'-trip vacations, so we think it's safe to assume that the model will at least attend her friend's wedding. While we're not as confident in her status as a bridesmaid, we wouldn't be surprised if Ratajkowski rounded out Hailey's model-squad bridal party either.
Chances: Possible
Karlie Kloss
Like many of the other models on this list, Karlie Kloss and Hailey frequent a lot of the same fashion events, so naturally, they would become close over the years. They're not best friends by any means, but they're close enough to appear on each other's Instagrams. We're confident that Kloss will attend Hailey's wedding and have a feeling that she might be a bridesmaid. But we also have to factor in that Hailey isn't the biggest fan of Kloss's BFF, Taylor Swift, so we can't say for sure that the older model will receive a bridesmaid invitation.
Chances: Possible