Hailey Bieber’s Wedding Dress Is Insanely Gorgeous—Here Are the First Pics

Y’all, this is not a drill. Hailey Baldwin’s wedding dress pictures are finally here—and the gown is beyond gorgeous. The newly(ish) wed Mrs. Bieber (we say –ish because technically she and Justin Bieber got married in a courthouse last year) took to Instagram to post the first photos of her wedding gown from last week’s epic celebration—you know, as one does in the year 2019.

Hailey Bieber’s wedding dress was designed by Off-White’s Virgil Abloh, a dear friend of the couple and a designer that they’ve often worn in the past. In a 2018 interview with The Cut, Hailey announced she had chosen her wedding dress designer, but would not reveal who it was at the time. And now, in an Instagram caption, Hailey graciously thanks Abloh, writing, “Thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress. You and your @off____white team are incredible and I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation.”

In true Hailey Baldwin Bieber fashion, the bride’s dress was super on-trend. Backless, off-the-shoulder, corset bodice, illusion lace—it was a wedding Pinterest board fever dream come to life.

Oh, and the veil. We must not forget the 40-foot-long (give or take) sheer veil with the classic phrase TILL DEATH DO US PART (complete with Off-White’s signature bolded quotation marks) on the end. Could the dress be anymore #aesthetic? (Yes, yes it could; it was also embellished with pearls throughout.)

Anyway, I’m off to add this to my secret wedding inspo Pinterest board and swipe through Hinge as I half-watch The Politician on Netflix until I get hungry enough later to Seamless dinner for one. Byyye.