36 Times Hailey Baldwin Gave Us Serious Style Envy

If we’re being honest, we know who Hailey Baldwin is—duh, we don’t live under a rock— but we have a hard time figuring out why/how/when the 20 year-old became famous. (Like three-million-dollar net worth famous.)
After some ample research, we might have found the answer. For one, Baldwin comes from a pretty A-list lineage. Her dad, Stephen, is an actor and Alec Baldwin‘s little brother, while her mom, Kennya, is a well-known graphic designer. She also started modeling at a young age with Ford Models, where her fame and career really took off. Since then, she’s worked on campaigns with Ralph Lauren and French Connection, walked in Moschino, and graced the U.S covers of Marie Claire and Elle.
But—aside from Baldwin’s household last name and professional accomplishments—we’re certain that it’s the girl’s style that has given her staying power in Hollywood. She knows how to take fashion risks, and is willing to change up her vibe every day—whether it be metallic-silver space pants or a prim gingham blazer dress. To inspire your own Baldwin-esque wardrobe, take a peek at 36 of the model’s most daring street style looks.
Baldwin sports a chunky white sweater with denim cutoffs in New York City in November, 2017.
Getty Images
To keep from the cold in New York City in November, 2017, she wears a black hoodie, black pants with a white stripe, and a long black and white checkered jacket.
Getty Images
Dressed to impress, she wears a bright blue dress with matching tan choker and shoes in New York City in November, 2017.
Getty Images
Baldwin boldly mixed a heavy printed sweater with silver space pants in Paris in September, 2017
Getty Images
Maroon all over, she wore lace-up detailed pants and a satin-like jacket in Paris in March, 2017
Getty Images
Time to bundle up, she wore a beige oversized hoodie with matching color satin pants in NYC in April, 2017
Getty Images
She proved that a yellow velvet dress and cobalt blue thigh-high boots match while in NYC in May, 2017
Getty Images
She traveled in style with a green plaid blazer dress and white chunky high-top sneakers in May, 2017
Getty Images
Star of the show, her black shiny jacket turned heads in London in September, 2017
Wenn
Baldwin wore an all white mesh, ruffled dress while strutting to a boat in Cannes in May, 2017
Getty Images
She was red hot in this shirt dress with added bow detail in Cannes in May, 2017
Getty Images
A printed aqua bomber and yellow slip dress worked for Baldwin in NYC in May, 2017
Getty Images
She made her fluffy shoes the statement at the CFDA Fashion awards in June, 2017 by wearing a simple white cut-out dress on top.
Getty Images
Spotted in Los Angeles in June, 2017, she wore camel colored knee high boots and a matching off the shoulder safari jacket.
Getty Images
Baldwin kept things casual in NYC in July, 2017 with her high waisted denim, black heels, and pajama shirt.
Getty Images
She knew how to keep it simple in Los Angeles in July, 2017 with a mini red patent dress and oversized black leather jacket.
Getty Images
Baldwin showed her girlier side with denim shorts and a pink sweater NYC in July, 2017
Getty Images
Baldwin slouched a plaid coat off her shoulder while pairing a matching plaid top and trouser in Paris in September, 2016
Getty Images
Velvet Queen, Baldwin stepped out adorned in a matching peach coat and pants in NYC in July, 2017
Getty Images
She worked the blue carpet when she wore a green pinstripe pantsuit and structured crop top at the 'Carpool Karaoke' premier in August, 2017
Getty Images
Baldwin made casual cool with a lace long sleeve top, high waisted jeans and tan baker boy hat in NYC in September, 2017
Getty Images
A brown cropped slouch sweater and light-wash jeans hung off Baldwin's body in NYC in September, 2017
Getty Images
Baldwin went grunge with an oversized denim and plaid jacket and black boots in NYC in September, 2017
Getty Images
A blue mini dress molded to the model's figure while she slouched a black duster while in England September, 2017
Getty Images
Another plaid ensemble, she rocked a mini dress and matching jacket with black boots in Milan September, 2017
Getty Images
Baker boy hat number two in Paris in September, 2017, but this time it was black studded leather and paired with green suede cut-out trousers and a black turtleneck.
Getty Images
Color blocking and stripes made this pantsuit, but it was definitely the blue cropped sweatshirt that made the look in Paris September, 2017
Getty Images
All white everything, Baldwin wore a white denim jacket, pants, and shoes with the only color being black in her hat in Los Angeles October, 2o17
Getty Images
She made airport style look good in Los Angeles in June, 2017 with a black leather studded jacket, black t-shirt and black jeans.
Wenn
Baldwin made tube tops cool again with this white jumpsuit embroidered with flowers and stars while in Los Angeles in June, 2017
Wenn
She opted for a more demure light blue, lace detail slip dress with matching shoes in Santa Monica August, 2017
Wenn
Last of the baker boy hats, she paired it with a leather oversized jacket and denim shorts with a lace-up front in Beverly Hills August, 2017
Wenn
This jersey actually had her own name embroidered on the back which made it easy for her to style it down with denim cut-offs and black booties in NYC September 2017
Wenn
She showed some skin in this black blazer dress and black boots in NYC in September 2017
Wenn
Baldwin did athleisure right with her adidas biker shorts and orange puffer jacket in London September, 2017
Wenn
Baldwin wearing an all-white, consisting of an oversized men's shirt and rolled-up jeans, along with a black snapback in Los Angeles in October 2017.
Getty Images