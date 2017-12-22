36 Times Hailey Baldwin Gave Us Serious Style Envy

If we’re being honest, we know who Hailey Baldwin is—duh, we don’t live under a rock— but we have a hard time figuring out why/how/when the 20 year-old became famous. (Like three-million-dollar net worth famous.)

After some ample research, we might have found the answer. For one, Baldwin comes from a pretty A-list lineage. Her dad, Stephen, is an actor and Alec Baldwin‘s little brother, while her mom, Kennya, is a well-known graphic designer. She also started modeling at a young age with Ford Models, where her fame and career really took off. Since then, she’s worked on campaigns with Ralph Lauren and French Connection, walked in Moschino, and graced the U.S covers of Marie Claire and Elle.

But—aside from Baldwin’s household last name and professional accomplishments—we’re certain that it’s the girl’s style that has given her staying power in Hollywood. She knows how to take fashion risks, and is willing to change up her vibe every day—whether it be metallic-silver space pants or a prim gingham blazer dress. To inspire your own Baldwin-esque wardrobe, take a peek at 36 of the model’s most daring street style looks.