Hailey Baldwin’s Bachelorette Party Photos Are Wild & We’re Here For It

Can you hear the wedding bells? We’re seriously counting down the days until Mrs. Bieber and her popstar beau tie the knot (again) at their wedding ceremony this weekend, but until then, at least we have these scandalous Hailey Baldwin bachelorette party photos to fawn over. Hailey looks so stunning in flicks from last night’s celebration in West Hollywood, California. Photos show the 22-year-old model decked out in a white strapless bodycon midi dress and, in true bridal fashion, a novelty veil. But that’s not all that’s pictured. It looks like Hailey and her pals were up to some real baddie bachelorette behavior!

It’s so sweet to see Hailey enjoying herself at this casual bachelorette shindig with some of her closest friends. She was joined by the likes of Kendall Jenner, who arrived fresh off her Fashion Week circuit in Milan. She and her girl gang hit up several spots across Los Angeles, including a lush dinner at Ysabel and clubbing at Delilah. They brought some goodies along with them, including plenty of pink phallic drink cozies, straws, and candy necklaces, as pictured in her friend and stylist Maeve Reilly’s Instagram story. We’re just wondering: where do we get our own? Please, and thanks.

In true Baldwin-Bieber fashion, it looks like Hailey and friends kept the bachelorette party pretty impromptu and close knit.

This makes sense. After all, we know that Hailey and Justin’s wedding—which is reportedly supposed to be taking place this weekend on September 30—will be pretty private after so many attempts to get it scheduled in the first place. But no cancellations this time; the fact that this pair already tied the knot back in September of 2018 in a New York City civil ceremony means that the pressure’s, hopefully, off, and things will go as smoothly as possible.

Now we just can’t wait for these upcoming nuptials to make Hailey and Justin ultra official.