Hailey Baldwin Has Baby Fever & It’s All Thanks To Baby Stormi

When things are Stormi, you get a fever! Baby fever that is….LOL. Hailey Bieber’s baby fever clue from Kylie’s Stormi video is precious. The reality star shared an adorable slideshow of her daughter and at the end, there was a sweet video of baby Stormi cuddling with her dad, Travis Scott.

Apparently, the excessive cuteness was just too much for Baldwin to handle. “Please stop giving me the most baby fever 😩 She’s the sweetest,” Baldwin commented on Jenner’s post which she shared yesterday. And—shocker!—Baldwin wasn’t the only one who caught baby fever. It seems to be going around. Model Kendall Jenner (also Stormi’s aunt), commented, “My baby fever after this is on overload.” Scott Disick’s 20-year-old girlfriend commented as well, writing, “I can’t with her ❤️💔.”

Stormi’s irresistible cuteness doesn’t go unnoticed by her mama. The beauty mogul captioned her baby fever inducing slideshow, “[Travis and I] took our baby on an adventure yesterday 🤠🦋💛💛 ugh i love this little girl so much. not only do i think she‘s the cutest thing in the world.. she’s got the sweetest, smartest, most special little soul 💛💛 p.s. the pat on the back at the end of the video gets me every time 😫.”

Apparently, both Baldwin and her husband, Justin Bieber, want to be parents. But they’re not quite ready for a family—not just yet anyway. The young couple took a romantic trip to Disneyland earlier this month, and Bieber took that opportunity to talk kids and his future. Bieber shared a cute candid shot of him and his wife enjoying their magic-filled dating, writing, “Love dates with you baby.. one day Ill be doing daddy-daughter dates….. not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. i just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!”