And Hailee Steinfeld’s LOVE Cover is Released!

It’s like a teen party with only the most popular chicks in school! LOVE Magazine released the 4th in 5 covers for its 6th issue , which hits newsstands next week, today. You got all that?

The gorgeous Hailee Steinfeld got the honors, after Chloe Moretz, Elle Fanning and model, Nyasha Matonhodze, all shot by Mert and Marcus for the mag’s Supernatural issue.

The face of Miu Miu is keeping with the tearful theme for the covers, complete with Victorian lace gloves and some blingy cuffs. These covers are straight hang-above-your bed worthy. So will the last one be another it girl, or a second new model to watch?

