Hailee Steinfeld Is Releasing A Diss Track About Ex Niall Horan & The Title Is Perfection

Who knew Hailee Steinfeld could be so artfully shady? Hailee Steinfeld’s song “Wrong Direction” is shading Niall Horan, one year after their supposedly amicable breakup. The song, “Wrong Direction,” is a play on the name of Niall Horan’s band One Direction—but you probably didn’t need that explained to you, because DUH. Fans are fully calling the new song a “diss track” and we, for one, cannot wait to hear it.

Hailee plans to release “Wrong Direction” on New Year’s Day 2020. She announced the title and release date on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, and she even shared the link for fans to save the single for when it drops. This new song comes approximately one year after Niall and Hailee’s breakup was confirmed in December 2018, about a year after they first started dating. The breakup was reported to be on good terms, with a source telling Us Weekly: “They split months ago. Niall wrapped up his tour and had more free time, but Hailee’s work schedule really ramped up, so they didn’t have time for a relationship. They still have a lot of love for each other.”

“Wrong Direction” is a pretty pointed reference to Niall, but in case there was any doubt, Hailee also shared a series of photos from 2019 to her Instagram Stories. “Thankful for all the lessons, the love, the heartbreak, & the memories,” she wrote.

This isn’t the first reference that the ex-boos have made to each other in their music. Earlier in December, Niall released his own song about their breakup called “Put a Little Love on Me.” He explained the song to The Sun, “This could potentially be my favorite song I’ve ever written. I’d just gone through a breakup and it was all very real.”

Also, last year Hailee was accused of shading Niall with an Instagram post that she insisted wasn’t about him. With a song title like “Wrong Direction,” there doesn’t seem much room for doubt this time around!